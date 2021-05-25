On Saturday, the freshmen baseball and softball teams at Bradley-Bourbonnais hosted a Skills Day for members of the All-City Baseball Association Champions League.
The league was formed in 2017 for young local baseball and softball players with special needs. A few dozen area ballplayers joined the Boilermakers’ freshmen teams at Tom Prince Field at the R.O. Martin Sports Complex in Bradley on Saturday for a morning of drills and scrimmages.
“It was pretty fun to see the kids smile,” Boilermakers freshman baseball player Cal Darling said. “It made us feel good, and it was great to see the kids come out and play baseball.”
Ethan Quinlan, 9, of Chebanse, experienced his first camp Saturday.
“Batting is my favorite part. ... [Baseball] is a little challenging,” Quinlan said. “I really, really was excited to do this for the first time.”
Freshman softball player Morgan Chimino said she knew the way to most enjoy Saturday was by giving it her all for kids who don’t always get a chance to play the sport they love.
“The more effort you put in, the more you’re [going to] get out of it,” Chimino said. “I like participating because it gives people a chance to play baseball.
“They’ve been watching baseball forever; might as well give them the chance to do it and bring smiles to people’s faces.”
