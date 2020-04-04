Year after year, the greater Kankakee area pushes out some of the best girls basketball players in the state. That’s why many of them go on to play at the collegiate level, including three recent Bradley-Bourbonnais girls hoopers.
Vinisha Sherrod, Kennedy Weigt and Mikayla Brandon helped lead the Boilers to a 27-3 record as well as a postseason run to the sectional semifinals — their deepest run in program history — back in 2016-17. Sherrod and Weigt were seniors and arguably the state’s best backcourt, while Brandon was a prolific junior forward that season.
“It was always really fun to play with Vinisha and Mikayla because I feel like we always had a sense for where each other were at on the court,” Weigt said. “And then it would just be fun going on the court and be able to know that we were able to use us three to just be able to win games.”
All three were a threat as they each totaled over 1,000 career points in their high school careers, careers that spanned two schools for both Sherrod and Weigt. Sherrod transferred from Kankakee after her freshman year and Weigt transferred after her sophomore year from Joliet Catholic before they teamed up to form one of the most lethal guard combos the area has ever seen.
The trio’s bond quickly extended off the court as well. Their time spent together as Boilers helped strengthen a tight bond that the three continue to build today.
“I’m still extremely close to both of them,” Brandon said. “When we’re all home from breaks I’ll try an catch up with them.
“We all play different levels so all our breaks are different, but we still keep it touch and talk pretty often.”
Brandon has since gone on to play NCAA Division I ball at Northern University, a late change after initially committing to Cincinatti. She began her career playing in a limited role as a freshman, appearing in 13 games. However, as a sophomore this season she earned more playing time. She appeared in 29 games for the Huskies. Her best game came against South Dakota where she scored a career-high nine points on three 3-pointers in November.
“I think at the D-I level, everybody is pretty serious about playing the game and everyone is good,” Brandon said. “And I like that no matter who you’re playing or where you’re playing ... everyone is good and you’re never going to have an easy game, and I like that level of competition.”
As for Sherrod, she had an incredible career as a Boiler. Along with leading her team to their deepest playoff run in program history, Sherrod was also named to the Chicago Tribune Top 50 Girls Basketball Players to watch for in 2016-2017. Her senior year, she led the Boilermakers with 14.7 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals per game.
Sherrod’s multitude of skills has since led her to play for multiple colleges since departing from Bradley-Bourbonnais. She began her college hoops career playing Division I basketball at DePaul. During her freshman campaign in 2017-2018, she scored a career-high six points against Xavier and set more career-highs against Delaware State where she recorded four steals and three assists in 19 minutes of action.
“My freshman year at DePaul was actually a fun experience,” Sherrod said. “There was just a lot of stuff I could not really handle.”
DePaul just wasn’t the right fir for Sherrod. That’s why she made the decision to transfer to Cochise College Apaches, a junior college in Arizona, where she has played the past two years. She is currently weighing her options for where she will now finish her career at a four-year university.
“Some things don’t turn out right, but I got another shot,” Sherrod said. “So this time I’m going to prove a point to myself that I can handle it.”
Unlike Sherrod and Brandon, Weigt opted for a different route. Instead of playing at a Division I school like her former teammates, she went on to play at a Division II college in North Carolina, Lenoir-Rhyne, where she has seen her share of success the past three seasons.
“Honestly when I think about my decision, it didn’t really matter to me what division I played college basketball,” Weigt said. “And then once I went out to Lenoir-Rhyne I just felt like that it was home.”
Weigt made an immediate impact. She appeared in 16 games, including 11 starts, and averaged 10.3 points per game before sustaining an injury that cost her about half the season. Even still, she earned an All-Freshman Team honors in the South Atlantic Conference (SAC).
The shooting sensation recovered and continued to make an impact for her team. As a sophomore, she hit a last second 3-pointer to give her team a win against Mars Hil. And this past season as a team captain, Weigt set a new school record with 8 three-pointers against South Carolina-Aiken in November, setting a college career-high of 27 points.
“I think the biggest thing for me this year was being named a captain as a junior and taking on that leadership role for my teammates,” Weigt said. “And also extending my game more and more each year.”
This past season Weigt played in all 29 games, starting 23 times and averaged 10.2 points per game.
Evan Tingley, who coached the trio at Bradley-Bourbonnais, said he’ll never forget the excitement and energy the girls brought to the school during their time.
“I will never forget coaching these three. We had a three-year stretch where girls basketball games were standing room only,” Tingley said. “When you get almost 1,000 students and community members to come watch a Tuesday night game, you know you have it rolling.
“They built and earned that recognition. Coaching them was a complete blast.”
