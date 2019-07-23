Bradley-Bourbonnais 8-10 All-Stars headed to state

This summer’s Illinois Little League 8-10 year-old State Tournament will be held in Bourbonnais, and after a dominant performance, the host team will be there to participate.
B-B defeated River Forest 12-2 in four innings in Sunday’s District Six Tournament championship at East Side Little League in Chicago behind a complete game effort on the mound and 4-for-4 effort in the box from Nick Pignatiello.
Pignatiello allowed a pair of runs on just four hits and added three strikeouts. Liam Martin had a pair of hits in as many at-bats. Carter Borneman, Noah Drake, Ryan Barzantny, Gaige Brown, Cody Youngblood and Nolan Andrews all added a hit apiece.
B-B will start their push for the state crown at 2 p.m. Saturday against Hinsdale at Slater Field in Bourbonnais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!