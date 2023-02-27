BLOOMINGTON — When Brody Widlowski kicked down the door Coal City has been trying to bust open for close to 40 years, Mataeo Blessing’s feelings went into overdrive.

“I didn’t know what to think besides to start crying, to be honest,” said Blessing, the Coalers’ senior 145-pounder. “This has been a group of guys, we’ve been together for 10-12 years — when Brody got that final pin, it was all worth it.

“I just broke down, I couldn’t control the emotions.”

