As heartbreaking as Bradley-Bourbonnais’ 15-12 overtime loss to Sandburg on senior night was it was even harder for the team members knowing it was head coach Rob White’s last home game coaching the Boilermakers.
The 42 year-old and 1997 BBCHS graduate has spent his entire 20-year water polo coaching career sporting the red and white before recently taking to his home pool one last time.
“What has kept me here at Bradley-Bourbonnais for so long has been mostly the student-athletes,” White said. “They just keep you going with their hard work and effort.
“I just try to teach them more than the game by teaching them how to become good young men all round.”
His squad nearly pulled of the victory against the Eagles in regulation before the road squad scored one late to force an 11-11 tie down the stretch. The late score eventually helped force overtime, where the Eagles outscored the Boilermakers 4-1.
Zach Scheiwiller scored a team-high five goals to help lead BBCHS in its defeat. Jack Memenga, Ethan Bahr and Evan Short contributed two scores each and Jonah Warmth chipped in another goal. Terry Prude tallied five saves in goal and one assist. Jacob Lehman had a team-high 10 steals.
“I thought we played one of our best games of the season against a very competitive team in Sandburg,” White said. “What I liked about last night’s game the most is that we went out there and we were us and played our game the best that we could.
“We put it all on the line and we saw what we are capable of.”
White originally got into the sport by swimming for the Boilermakers during his high school days before joining Purdue University’s boy water polo club team his freshman year, where he spent the next four years playing the sport he loved.
His time spent in the pool with all of his teammates eventually led him to return to his alma mater as the boys head water polo coach in the spring of 2003, teaching many a water polo players the sport from the ground up.
“From a sports perspective, I don’t think I ever coached an athlete that played water polo before they got into high school and so we teach everything from the ground up,” White said. “I really enjoy the sport of water polo, but it’s just more about the connections and relationships that the team builds with each other and that I’ve been able to build with the teams over the years.
“For me water polo became secondary and it was just more about leading young men.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.