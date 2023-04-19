KANKAKEE — In its fifth year of existence, the Trinity Academy boys volleyball team has never before been able to face off against another local squad, with the Eagles the lone area boys volleyball program when they began.

But after Bishop McNamara launched a JV program last year and a varsity program that started this spring, that changed. And on Tuesday night, area history was made when the Eagles visited McNamara for the Daily Journal area's first-ever all-local varsity boys volleyball match.

The Eagles made a late first-set push and took a brief lead midway through the second set, but the Fightin' Irish hunkered down in each set to earn a 2-0 (25-19, 25-16) victory.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

