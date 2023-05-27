CHARLESTON — When Reece Curtis studies at the track leaderboard at St. Anne, it's like getting a history lesson. Forget any standout names from his own lifetime, there are hardly from his parents' lifetimes either.

"Looking up at the records, it's all (from the) '80s," Curtis said,

That makes sense because those were the glory days for the Cardinals, who won six state trophies — including Class A titles in 1982 and '89 — between 1978 and '89 under coaches Mike Rebello and Joe Uberlis.

