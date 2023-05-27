St. Anne's Reece Curtis celebrates as he crosses the line in the IHSA Class 1A 400-meter dash during Saturday's championship competition at the IHSA State Finals at Eastern Illinois University. Curtis won the race to give the Cardinals their first state champion since 1989.
Iroquois West's Bryson Grant guts out the last 15 yards to the finish line in the Class 1A 1600-Meter Run during Saturday's championship competition at the IHSA State Finals at Eastern Illinois University.
PhotoNews Media/Clark Brooks
PhotoNews Media/Clark Brooks
PhotoNews Media/Clark Brooks
St. Anne's Reece Curtis stands on the podium during the Class 1A 200-Meter Dash awards ceremony at Saturday's IHSA State Finals at Eastern Illinois University.
PhotoNews Media/Clark Brooks
PhotoNews Media/Clark Brooks
Bradley-Bourbonnais's Avaion Strickland competes in the IHSA Class 3A Long Jump during Saturday's championship competition at the IHSA State Finals at Eastern Illinois University.
CHARLESTON — When Reece Curtis studies at the track leaderboard at St. Anne, it's like getting a history lesson. Forget any standout names from his own lifetime, there are hardly from his parents' lifetimes either.
"Looking up at the records, it's all (from the) '80s," Curtis said,
That makes sense because those were the glory days for the Cardinals, who won six state trophies — including Class A titles in 1982 and '89 — between 1978 and '89 under coaches Mike Rebello and Joe Uberlis.
"Talking to people who ran, talking to people who went to school then — these guys are so fast and I'm breaking their records, it's kind of nice to say," Curtis said.
Curtis broke the program record in the 200-meter preliminaries on Thursday, running 21.82 seconds to qualify for the finals. On Saturday, he set the program mark in the 400 (49.28) and became the Cardinals' first state champ in the 400 since they had three in 1989.
He also took sixth in the 200 at 22.39 after qualifying for the preliminary round of the finals in the 100 as well, sweeping the sectional championships in all three races last week.
And the junior did all this without having anywhere to practice, as the Cardinals broke ground on a new athletic facility earlier this year.
"Probably the best athlete I've ever coached," St. Anne coach Neal Buck said of his newly-minted champion. "This year we didn't have a track because our complex is being remodeled. So for him to still continue to get better, break two school records ... and he's got another year."
The track will be back in service then. For this spring, Buck said, "we had to get super creative, measuring distances around the school and on the baseball field. ... A lot of weight-room work compared to previous years.
"But we made it work. And I think we got a lot of younger guys on our team excited, pumped up, wanting to get better and wanting to be here next year."
Curtis was pumped up as he closed in on the 400 title. He was sixth in the event last season.
"A lot of good guys running it," he said. "I had to make it up on the backstretch."
Coming back to run a second sprint final on a day when temperatures were in the 80s wasn't easy.
"I was a little sore in my legs," he said. "But I knew I had to do the best I can."
Also putting up a PR on Saturday was Iroquois West senior Bryson Grant, who took fourth in the Class 1A 1,600 at 4:22.68. He also was fourth in the 1,600 last season.
"Obviously everybody wants to come here and win, but I'm happy with that," he said. "It was an awesome day. ...
"I gave it my all, and that's all you can do. Fun last meet in high school."
Grant said he plans to run cross country and track at Michigan. "I'm really excited for that," he said.
Three more area athletes also won medals on Saturday.
Manteno senior Ethan Godsey was third in the Class 2A triple jump ar 42-5.25, Reed-Custer senior Danny Kuban finished eighth in the Class 1A 300 hurdles (40.63) and Bradley-Bourbonnais senior Avaion Strickland took ninth in the Class 3A triple jump (21-8.75). The Boilermakers saw their 4-by-200-meter relay team of Tyran Bender, Strickland, Neal May and Ted Garman miss the final spot of the finals by 0.03 seconds in the preliminary round.
