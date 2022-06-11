Special Mention

Aidan Ward, Beecher; Russell Ward, Beecher; Alan Smith, Bishop McNamara; Tyran Bender, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Detric Dee, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Mario Herrera, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Neal May, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Collin Dames, Coal City; Emmett Emmons, Dwight; Ben Morgan, Herscher; Cannon Leonard, Iroquois West; Clayton Leonard, Iroquois West; Nickolos Hall, Kankakee; Reece Curtis, St. Anne; Drew McTaggart, Watseka

Honorable Mention

Jaydon Wright, Bishop McNamara; Avion Strickland, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Hunter Davis, Central; Samuel Edwards, Dwight; Jack Duffy, Dwight; Ayden Roff, Dwight; Conner Overacker, Herscher; Thomas Morgan, Herscher; Ethan Godsey, Manteno; Malaki Verkler, Milford-Cissna Park; Spencer Wells, Milford-Cissna Park; Nasir Bey-Fortinberry, Momence; Jahvonne Rolle, Peotone; Danny Kuban, Reed-Custer; Jordan Schroeder, Watseka

