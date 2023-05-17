Kankakee's boys track and field team wasn't able to earn back-to-back sectional championships after Marian Catholic took home the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Sectional championship with 73 team points on Wednesday, but the defending state champions still managed to send a multitude of track stars back to state at Eastern Illinois University next week after placing second as a team with 62 team points.

With a lighter team than last year, the Kays knew they probably didn't have the numbers to score enough points for a team victory, but the second-place effort they put up with that lighter team was much to their pleasure.

"It was definitely unexpected to place second at sectionals," Kankakee head coach Marques Lowe said. "I kind of knew going in that Marian was going to win it because they had more bodies than us, but for us to finish second as a team after not being projected to finish second, I'm pretty impressed with my athletes fight and their will to compete because they left it all on the track tonight."

