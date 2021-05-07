BRADLEY — When it came to this year’s annual All-City boys tennis tournament between Bishop McNamara, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee, it hardly looked like the classic cross-town rivalry locals are used to seeing between the familiar foes.
One year removed from the boys tennis season getting canceled due to COVID-19, the Irish entered this year’s All-City tournament severely undermanned with its only player being freshman Johannes Peddinghaus. As a result of McNamara’s limited participation, the senior-led Bradley-Bourbonnais squad went on to defeat Kankakee 4-1, including a sweep in doubles play to help the Boilermakers improve to 3-2 on the season.
“I think we played well especially in doubles, all of doubles played good,” said Boilermakers coach James Gadde. “Overall, I’m happy with the team’s performance today.”
The Boilermakers got things started by sweeping the Kays in double play, all in straight-sets. In No. 1 doubles, Thomas Musgrave and Andrew Passwater bested Kankakee’s Harrison Belka and David Gutierrez, 6-2, 6-0. Jacob Walter and Andrew Crawford then made quick work of Raymundo Jimenez and James Bretzlaff 6-0, 6-1, and Teddy Rounds and Erik Canseco finished Kankakee off in No. 3 doubles with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Colton O’Conner and Zachary Boudreau.
“It feels good to get the win in All-City against Kankakee,” Walters said. “We work hard at practice every day and we have a good group of guys so this was a nice chance to represent BBCHS with everyone doing well today.”
In singles play, Bradley-Bourbonnais split its two individual matches 1-1 with Kankakee. Boilermakers senior Josh Henneike closed out a strong second set, 7-5, against Alec Toronjo to seal another straight-set Bradley-Bourbonnais victory over the Kays. However, that all changed in No.1 singles play when Brody Longtin got the Kays on the board with and impressive 6-2, 6-0, win over Taksh Patel.
“It’s fun to play against Bradley because I have family here and so it’s nice to compete in front of them, but I wish we could play them in conference,” Longtin said. “I like All-City because it gives me a competitive game against local guys.”
Despite only getting one victory against its cross-town rival, Kankakee head coach Tyler Prude was more than happy with his team’s performance, given all of his players besides Longtin have just started taking up tennis over the past year.
“I think we played pretty well against Bradley-Bourbonnais,” Prude said. “We just had a lot of unforced errors that we need to work on, but that takes time.”
The Kays' valiant effort didn’t go unnoticed by the coaching staff of McNamara and Bradley-Bourbonnais. Both coaches have seen the great strides Kankakee has made over the past few years and they expect them to be a hard out once All-City gets back to normalcy with all three team’s competing at a high level.
“Kankakee will be a tough out in the upcoming yea’s,” Gadde said. “The Kays are improving and they have some players coming back, especially those double players. We will have to work hard over the next few years to compete with them.”
As for Peddinghaus and the Irish, the freshman stood tall representing McNamara in his first All-City appearance by finishing 1-1 overall with a straight-set victory over Kankakee. The Irish freshman, along with some other teammates that aren’t quite yet ready for a match, are a positive sign that the McNamara boys tennis is potentially back on the rise.
“We had a good program before and then interest as far as I know dwindled,” Irish coach Austin Earsley said. “So we are very happy about Johannes and we have some other interested players that we can get out on the court when they get enough practice experience to be ready for a match. That’s what we are looking at for this first year to get the program back up.”
