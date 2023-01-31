BRADLEY — Tuesday’s All-City boys swim and dive meet was the first since 1988 that didn’t involve area swimming stalwart and former Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Scot Boudreau, who retired after last season.

While the program has a new face in head coach Megan Dote, the Boilermakers began the Dote era the same way they ended the Boudreau era, defeating crosstown rival Kankakee 122-51 in a meet that doubled as both All-City and senior night for the Boilers.

“I think it’s fun getting to do it between two close teams, that’s what makes it fun — these kids possibly know the kids they’re competing against,” Dote said. “That’s really fun, and it was also fun making it senior night and watching my kids be successful.”

