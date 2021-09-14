BRADLEY — A week off of any sport will either have a team come out flat or pristine and so when it came to Bradley-Bourbonnais’ boys soccer team, which last played on Sept. 4, the Boilermakers were on the fortunate side of having time off as they went on to secure a 5-0 shutout victory over Herscher at home on Tuesday evening.
Bradley-Bourbonnais used its extra time off to install its gameplan on its team shape, which is how to affect the extent to which its players contribute to the defensive, transition and attacking phases of play, as well as the extent to which each individual can express their individual creative freedom.
“Even in practice [Monday], [the coaching staff and I] were shaking our heads, wondering if they really understood it,” said Boilermakers coach Rohan Robinson. “Once the whistle started today, they had it.
"They were moving in every direction and doing everything we were going over the last few days. It was really nice to see.”
It all started when the Boilermakers got their first shot on goal within the first minute of action. Both their offensive and defensive players were in sync from the opening whistle, which led to the home squad taking an early 2-0 lead into halftime after Michael DeCarlo and Daniel Sorich landed goals at the 22-minute and 36-minute marks respectively. The two scores came in an aggressive first half that saw the Boilermakers out-shoot Herscher 17-3 within the first 40 minutes of action.
“I think it came from my guys being hungry and not being able to play for an entire week,” Robinson said.
The scoring parade continued on in the second half as well. Sorich scored two more goals to secure the hat-trick with goals at the 60-minute and 63-minute marks before Brian Aldridge put the finishing touches on the Tigers by securing BBCHS’ fifth goal of the evening with nine minutes left in the contest.
“It felt great to land a hat-trick tonight,” Sorich said. “The team worked together well and we had a good week of practice last week. We came out hungry to score goals.”
The shutout win helped Bradley-Bourbonnais improve to 3-5 on the season while the loss put Herscher at 3-5-1 overall.
“This is definitely the best we’ve played so far,” Sorich said. “We have way harder games coming up with conference play and so this is just the base and we hope to continue building on this win.”
As for the Tigers, this year’s squad is a far cry from last year’s team (14-3 overall) due to losing 10 seniors, one of which included Bascom Jackson, their leader in goals (15) last season.
“We are young and still learning,” said Tigers head coach Alan High. “Bradley-Bourbonnais is a quality team and it was our first time on turf...we're still trying to find ourselves."
STAT BOOK
Sorich led the Boilermakers with a hat-trick. DeCarlo and Aldridge chipped in one goal each. Grant Bahr notched two saves.
Tucker White grabbed 10 saves to lead the Tigers.
UP NEXT
Bradley-Bourbonnais (3-5) will head to Normal West for a nonconference game on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Herscher (3-5-1) will travel to Lisle for an Illinois Central Eight Conference game on the same day at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.