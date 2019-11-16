Gage Beck
Beecher
The Bobcats’ most technically adept player, Beck displayed excellent vision and impressive creativity on the pitch in his sophomore season. Despite additional defensive pressure as his reputation has grown, Beck did well at recognizing the extra attention and developing his ability to distribute the ball. On a team with a lack of senior leadership, Beck stepped up for the Bobcats and led the way to the team’s first winning season in three years.
Trent Myers
Beecher
In his first season in Beecher as a transfer, Myers stepped onto the scene and made a big impact with his team-high 20 goals in 2019. Myers scored at least once in all but five of the Bobcats’ games this season and gave opposing back lines fits all season long.
Tyler Schiltz
Bradley-Bourbonnais
Schiltz was the Boilermakers’ top scorer in 2019 and he paired with Sorich to account for most of the squad’s offensive attack. He was named to the SWSC All-Conference team, the BBCHS Tournament MVP and BBCHS Offensive Player of the Year. He scored 15 goals and passed out 10 assists on the season.
Peter Sorich
Bradley-Bourbonnais
The most technically skilled player in the area, Sorich capped his highlight-laden career at Bradley-Bourbonnais with an SWSC All-Conference and Daily Journal All-Area caliber season. Sorich piled up eight goals and 16 assists against the toughest schedule any local team played in 2019 and graduates from BBCHS as a key member of some of the best teams in area history.
Troy Reynolds
Grant Park
One of the most consistent and reliable performers for multiple season, the Dragons’ keeper more than earned an appearance on this year’s list. His steady hand between the posts provided crucial backing for Grant Park over the course of the 2019 campaign, allowing just 14 goals in 12 matches at goalkeeper. And in five appearances out of goal, Reynolds knocked down three goals and piled on five assists on his way to All-Twin Valley Conference honors.
Ulises Aguliera
Iroquois West
One of the quickest keepers in the area and the best the Twin Valley Conference had to offer between the posts, Aguilera put up an excellent senior campaign. The senior goalie delivered multiple clutch performances in key games for the Raiders, including impressive a very impressive outing in Iroquois West’s postseason win over its bitter rivals, Momence.
Angel Barajas
Iroquois West
Barajas was the other half of one of the most dangerous one-two punches around in 2019. His quick-strike ability and strong presence near midfield provided plenty of scoring for the Raiders, as evidenced by his 33 goals and 10 assists Barajas’ speed and shiftiness not only helped himself out, but also freed things up for the area’s scoring leader, Diego Camarena
Diego Camarena
Iroquois West
Camarena was the top scorer for the most prolific offensive squad in the area this season, talling a breathtaking 68 goals. The Raiders were a constant threat to score at will in 2019 and no threat was more pronounced than Camarena. He leaves Gilman as by far the best player in program history with 151 career goals, 48 assists and 121 steals over his prep soccer career.
Caleb Fleischauer
Herscher
Fleischauer was the top defensive presence for an excellent Tigers back line that handed out 15 shutouts over the course of the season. A co-captain with Lunsford, the senior was a pivotal member of an excellent Herscher squad.
In fact, Fleischauer and his classmates were pivotal for four years, as the Tigers reached the Sweet Sixteen each of the four years this crop of seniors was in high school.
Jack Holohan
Herscher
One of the most decorated keepers in recent memory, Holohan is a sure-thing selection for the All-Area team for the third consecutive season. He allowed just 23 goals all season for the Tigers and kept a clean sheet in 15 of their victories. He allowed just 0.82 goals per game and finished his career in net even more impressively than it started, which is saying something.
Bascom Jackson
Herscher
Jackson scored 17 goals and provided 19 assists for Herscher in his junior season to bring his career totals to 48 and 47, respectively, with his senior season still to come. His contributions to one of the area’s top teams were more than enough to secure his second straight inclusion on our All-Area squad.
Logan Lunsford
Herscher
Lunsford had an excellent senior season at midfielder for Herscher, scoring 12 goals and providing a steady anchor near the middle of the pitch. He has been a team captain for the Tigers for multiple seasons and scored 25 goals over the course of his career. His inclusion to the All-Area team is the second consecutive for the Tigers midfielder.
Chris Groesbeck
Kankakee
The Kays’ junior keeper made 186 saves in 22 games this season and was selected as the team’s most valuable player. He played a major role in keeping the Kays in contention during games in which they were decisively out-shot this season.
Ion Barrio
Manteno
A foreign exchange student from Spain, Barrio was Manteno’s most dangerous scoring threat in his lone season in the States. He racked up 25 goals to go with 10 assists during the Panthers’ run and used his creativity on the pitch to frustrate opposing teams’ attempts to key on him with double teams. His four goals against LIsle helped Manteno secure its second consecutive conference championship and as he adjusted to the style of play in Manteno, he only got more and more dangerous as the season progressed.
Scott Eldridge
Manteno
Eldridge’s sophomore season saw him develop into a top-flight player by season’s end. He scored some of Manteno’s most important goals down the stretch, including goals in the Panthers’ postseason wins against Beecher and Iroquois West and the team’s lone goal in its season-ending loss to JCA in the sectional championship match. He scored six goals and handed out seven assists on the season and helped the Panthers enormously by stepping up during Gilliam’s mid-season stint on the injured list.
A.J. Gilliam
Manteno
Gilliam has been Manteno’s team captain for three seasons and their hasn’t been a stronger defender in the area during that span. He is an excellent player in the air and has an impressive knack for the goal on set pieces. Though his scoring total of 12 this season didn’t quite match up with his totals from 2018 (25), his reputation forced him to become more of a facilitator in his senior season since he was constantly drawing double and triple teams.
Alec Miller
Manteno
Only a junior, Miller has already put up one of the most decorated careers in Manteno history. He holds the school records in career assists, season assists and single-game assists for the Panthers and was selected for IHSSCA All-State honors in 2019. He dished out 33 assists and scored 13 goals of his own in 2019. He is the prototypical box-to-box midfielder that any team would be ecstatic to have on the pitch.
Drew St. Aubin
Manteno
A very technically gifted player, St. Aubin was the maestro in the center of the field for the Panthers this season. He scored eight goals and set up eight assists in his sophomore season, while facilitating the offense and controlling possession near midfield while Miller, Gilliam and Barrio provided most of the Panthers’ production, St. Aubin was the linchpin that held the whole operation together.
Francisco Melgar
Momence
The other half of Momence’s imposing duo of center backs, Melgar was a can’t-miss presence on the pitch for momence during it’s 17-4-1 campaign in 2019. The Junior is a ferocious and fearless defender and will return for next season as an unquestioned team leader. He was excellent at anticipating opposing attackers’ next move and in winning contested balls.
Alan Ortiz
Momence
Momence’s senior goalkeeper put up excellent numbers in 2019, including 15 shutouts as his team rumbled to a conference championship. The starting keeper throughout each of the fledgling program’s three seasons of existence, Ortiz delivered 27 shutouts over that span.
Alexis Sanchez
Momence
One of the stingiest center backs in the area, Sanchez was a formidable defensive presence on a Momence squad that earned 15 shutout wins in 2019. The senior captain of Momence’s best team in its short history as a program, Sanchez led the way to a conference championship with his leadership on the pitch.
Bart Budz
Peotone
Budz was Peotone’s leading scorer with 22 goals to go with five assists this season thanks to his excellent speed with the ball on his foot. He was a scoring threat from wherever he is on the pitch and his intensity and stubbornness when fighting for possession provided the uncontested spark for the Devils’ offense throughout the season.
German Lopez
Peotone
Lopez has been one of the most entertaining players to watch for multiple seasons now and 2019 was no exception for the Peotone junior. Though he most excels as a striker, Lopez’s diverse skill set saw him spend time at multiple positions this season as he opened up the field with his deft passing ability and also joined Budz as the Devils’ other double-digit scorer with 16.
Gage Velasquez
Peotone
The Blue Devils’ senior leader and team captain served as a crucial all-around presence in 2019, showing great skill and intelligence on both sides of the ball. He is a strong tackler, fearless in the air and the type of player who can pull his weight at any position on the pitch and do so without complaint. In just his second season at Peotone following a transfer in his junior year, Velasquez was still able to emerge as an unquestioned leader for Peotone thanks to his admirable work ethic and considerable skill.
Raul Guerrero
St. Anne
An easy selection to his third straight All-Area team, Guerrero scored just over two goals per game this season. He found the pack of the net 45 times in 22 games for the Cardinals and handed out 10 assists along the way. He has been among the best scorers in the area for three years and that is unlikely to change next year when he comes back for his senior season.
Jose Pizano
St. Anne
The Cardinals’ other standout junior, Pizano was an excellent complementary piece to Guerrero during the duo’s tenure in St. Anne. He scored 13 goals and handed out 19 assists this season and has developed into a very strong midfielder.
Special Mention
A.J. Graham, Beecher; Collyn Hopkins, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Logan LeDuke, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Emmet Wolff, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Ryan Hardesty, Bishop McNamara; Colin Meece, Coal City; Ulises Aguilere, Kankakee; Ramon Salgado, Kankakee; Julio Sanchez, Kankakee; Clayton McKinstry, Grant Park; Mason Robinson, Herscher; Doug Schultz, Herscher; Trey Schwarzkopf, Herscher; Cody Mather, Manteno; Jared Espino, Momence; Darragh Jeffrey, Peotone; Nathan Rivera, Peotone; Hunter O’Connor, Reed-Custer; Damon Saathoff, St. Anne; Erik Ostheim, Wilmington
Honorable Mention
Matt Bireline, Beecher; Pavel Andrade, Kankakee; Humberto Baez, Kankakee; Jonathan Martinez, Kankakee; Michael DeCarlo, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Niles Roach, Bradley-Bourbonnais; J.B. Smith, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Kolton Hunt, Bishop McNamara; Ian Quezda, Bishop McNamara; Dylan Bailey, Central; Bobby Milne, Coal City; Lucas Alvarez, Iroquois West; Connor Price, Iroquois West; Danny Quiroz, Iroquois West; Christian Nietfeldt, Grant Park; Riley Lingo, Manteno; David Garcia, Momence; Stephen Condreay, Reed-Custer; Sam Dennis, Wilmington; Wes Jewell, Wilmington; Joey Orr, Wilmington
