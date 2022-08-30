KANKAKEE — A year removed from its first All-City title in program history, the Kankakee boys soccer team came into the first leg of 2022 All-City action Monday night, a home matchup with Bradley-Bourbonnais, red hot off of gigantic wins over Crete-Monee (7-0) and Coal City (10-0) last week to enter Monday's meeting with momentum and what could very well be the largest attendance All-City boys soccer has ever seen.

The home fans were stunned early on, as the Boilermakers struck first with a pair of quick goals, before the Kays tallied four unanswered scores of their own and held off a late Boilers run, thanks in part to rain and lightning that called an end to the match with 16:37 remaining, for a 4-3 victory.

The Kays improved to 3-0 on the young season, and more importantly picked up the first win on their quest to repeat their All-City crown. The Boilermakers dropped to 2-3.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you