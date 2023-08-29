BRADLEY — In the highly anticipated annual All-City matchup, Bradley-Bourbonnais clashed with Kankakee in a boys soccer match that promised to be an intense showdown between local rivals. As the final whistle blew, both teams had to settle with a 1-1 draw, a score Kays coach Vinvent Mkhwanazi thought showed the competitiveness of the area’s soccer scope.

“This game shows that the quality of soccer in our area is definitely increasing from all ends,” said Kankakee coach Vincent Mkhwanazi. “Both teams worked hard all night and left it all on the field.

“You always want to win. We were hoping to get that result, but the boys gave it their all.”

Recommended for you