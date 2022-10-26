They were mere minutes away from one of the biggest upsets in the state. But instead, the Kankakee boys soccer team saw its season come to a heartbreaking end in Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Brother Rice Sectional semifinal against Mt. Carmel.

Playing the subsectional’s top seed in the Caravan, the fourth-seeded Kays went toe-to-toe with one of the biggest contenders for the state crown, but Mt. Carmel showed great resilience when the team turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead late in regulation before a late Kays surge forced overtime.

But that’s where the Caravan found another goal late in the second extra period to emerge with a 4-3 win.

