CHICAGO — Not every historic season can end in a state championship and unfortunately on Wednesday evening the Kankakee boys soccer team found that out the hard way as the Kays fell to Chicago Washington 2-0 during the IHSA Class 2A Sectional semifinal round at Marist High School.
“Sometimes if it’s not your night, it’s not your night,” Kays head coach Vincent Mkhwanazi said.
Kankakee looked to be in prime position to possibly earn its ticket to the sectional championship following strong defense that saw neither team put up any goals within the first 36 minutes of play. However, everything changed in the final four minutes before halftime.
It all started when the Kays thought they had scored the match’s first goal at the 36-minute mark. Ricardo Cruz looked to break the 0-0 tie for Kankakee, but the sophomore forward got called for a disputable offsides penalty, which revoked the Kays goal.
Not even a full minute following the reversed call Patriots defender Angelo Williams drew a Kankakee penalty, which set up a Washington PK from inside the box. Washington’s Julian Martinez quickly connected on the penalty kick to help put his team up 1-0 over the Kays before the senior defender added his second score just under two minutes later off a header.
The Patriots’ two scores in the final three minutes before halftime helped them take a 2-0 lead into halftime, which was a lead they would never surrender as both teams finished scoreless in the final 40 minutes of action.
“There have been teams that we’ve come back from down 2-0 at halftime before,” Mkhwanazi said. “This wasn’t a team that we could do that against.
“Obviously, those two goals right before halftime had a huge impact on the rest of the match.”
Despite its season coming to an end with a 15-7 overall record, Kankakee still managed to make program history this season by securing its first-ever All-City and regional championships.
“The season overall was good, but there’s a way to go out, especially in this case,” Mkhwanazi said. “Let the teams decide the outcome...maybe if you ask me again tomorrow I could give you a different response, but I definitely want to look at the game footage and see what the officials saw.”
As for the Patriots, they improved to 16-4-2 overall to help themselves advance to the IHSA Class 2A Sectional Final against Marist at noon on Saturday at Marist.
“It was a good win and a good fight by our boys,” said Patriots assistant head coach Ricardo Suarez. “Kankakee was a good team and it’s nice to earn a rematch with Marist in the sectional championship. Hopefully we’ll get a different result this time around.”
STAT BOOK
No Kankakee player managed to tally a score, but goalkeeper Kevin Quinones totaled six saves behind the net.
