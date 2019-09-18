KANKAKEE — Minooka scored six goals in the first twenty minutes of play to run away from Kankakee 6-0 at home in the PepsiCo Showdown on Tuesday.
Despite only having three upperclassmen currently on its roster, the Kays entered Tuesday on a high note, riding a four-game winning streak, outscoring their opponents 22-1 during that span.
That streak snapped Tuesday when the Indians offensive attack was too much for the Kays to handle.
Junior Kays goalkeeper Christopher Groesbeck had been lockdown in the net as of late, securing shutouts in three of his past four games. But the Indians kept him on his toes on Tuesday.
The Kays fell to 6-4 on the season with the loss.
Defender Isaac Westerhoff blasted a 35-yard kick to the upper right corner of the net three-and-a-half minutes into the game to give Minooka the early lead.
Five minutes later, the Indians scored their second goal on a shot from William Maurice. And another two minutes later, Blake Brandenburg found the back of the net to push Minooka’s lead to 3-0.
Brandenburg would go on to score his second goal of the game two minutes later on a second chance putback, giving the Indians a 4-0 lead fifteen minutes into the game and completed the hat trick three minutes later on another putback goal.
Alex Richter scored Minooka’s sixth goal of the game on a 20-yard kick from the middle of the field.
After a tough opening 20 minutes of the game, Groesbeck settled down in goal, holding the Indians without another goal for the final 20 minutes of the half thanks to a flurry of acrobatic saves.
“He had sixteen saves tonight," Kays coach Vincent Mkhwanazi said. “When he’s locked in, he does an extremely nice job back there.”
Minooka’s Izaak Avalos added the games final goal 14 minutes into the second half.
Mkhwanazi said games against top-notch opponents like Minooka are necessary to get to the level the Kays ultimately want to reach.
“It boils down to the boys consistently seeing a high level of competition,” Mkhwanazi said. “Teams like Minooka have a certain mentality, and were trying to forge that same mentality and grit that they have.
“We are a very young team and have a lot of room to grow,” he added. “Our expectation tonight was to give 100 percent and stick to our basics, but there is definitely a learning curve.”
Mkhwanazi also said the PepsiCo Showdown is challenging, but worth it. Tuesday's matchup was part of a charity pod, a tournament within the tournament, with each pod's winner able to choose a charity to donate to.
“The way that the event is structured is great for the kids,” he said. “It allows our kids to play teams they normally wouldn’t. It gives the kids exposure while allowing them to compete at a high level of competition. Things that are needed for soccer in our area.”
Stat Book
Groesbeck had 16 saves on the night for the Kays.
Up Next
The Kays are back in action on Thursday at home against Herscher at 6 p.m. in another match of the PepsiCo Showdown.
