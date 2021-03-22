KANKAKEE — When Vincent Mkhwanazi came across town to run the Kankakee boys and girls soccer programs from Bishop McNamara in 2018, he had a vision of what he wanted Kankakee soccer to look like. That vision looked a lot like what Mkhwanazi saw from the boys team Monday when they set the tone and pace early and rode it out to a 2-0 home victory against Herscher.
"Mindset wide, coaching wise, the boys have put the time and effort into it," Mkhwanazi said. "The past couple years they’ve been buying into the system and it’s coming together."
It came together with a win that was left in little question over a Herscher program that has won seven regional plaques in a row and nine total during the 12-year tenure of coach Alan High, who had never lost to the Kays until Monday.
"I knew Kankakee had the talent and it was just finding the right person to come in and Vincent is phenomenal," High said of the Kays' coach. "He's helped create that culture and the kids have bought in, and they’re gonna be a force for the foreseeable future."
The Kays made their presence felt with a flurry of early chances, all of which were deflected away by goalkeeper Jace Martin. But Kankakee took a lead it would hold onto all game 10 minutes in when Christopher Garcia took a nifty pass from Julio Sanchez and put it in the back of the net.
The majority of the first half was spent with the Kays deep in Herscher territory, but the Tigers eventually worked themselves out and had a handful of chances themselves. But two minutes before halftime, the Kays drew a penalty in the box and were rewarded with a free kick that Carlos Lopez buried to create the evening's final score just before the half.
While it's clear the Kays planned on being aggressive early and often, Mkhwanazi didn't want to give himself any credit for what appeared to be a well-executed gameplan, rather tipping his cap to the players on the pitch.
"I just let the boys play," Mkhwanazi said. "There are some parameters I give them to work within but I just normally let them do what they need to do and give them that freedom."
That freedom resulted in a fast, efficient pace that saw Kankakee players flying to the ball at perfect angles and a pressuring defensive effort High said his team reacted to uncharacteristically.
"Even down 2-0 towards the end of the second half we were kind of on our heels, which isn’t like us," High said. "That just shows the pressure they put on us and the passes they were putting together. "
Even with a halftime lead and momentum, Mkhwanazi knew that his team would have to continue their stellar play to finish off a team as mighty as the Tigers, and the fact they did is proof that the Kays are on their way to where they want to be.
"We had to win the second half so it was just a question of discipline and continuing to do the same thing, and Kankakee is finally developing that identity of who we are and how we’re gonna play," Mkhwanazi said. "We as coaches have been talking about that identity and what we want from the kids and they’ve responded."
STAT BOOK
Both goalkeepers made handfuls of sprawling saves and quick decisions in net. Martin tallied 17 saves while Kankakee goalkeeper Ernesto Guzman had eight saves.
UP NEXT
Kankakee (2-1-1) is back in action Tuesday with a home meeting against Beecher at 4:30 p.m. The Tigers (2-2) are in Illinois Central Eight Conference action at the same time in Wilmington Tuesday.
