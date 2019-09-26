MANTENO — Kankakee and Manteno booked a date for the semifinal round of the Rivals Cup by ending pool play with a pair of blowouts on Thursday.
Kankakee 6, St. Anne 0
The Kays' offense took a bit of time to reach full speed, but it was all over for St. Anne once it did. Israel Chaca's goal in the 14th minute was the only goal of the first half, but Kankakee emerged from the halftime intermission on the warpath.
Freshman forward Humberto Baez lit the fuse for the Kays with two goals within 25 seconds of one another to extend the lead to 3-0, then Joseangel Quintanar added another to the pile just over a minute later.
Kankakee would tack on two more before it was all said and done via Jonathan Martinez and Christopher Garcia to expand the final margin to six goals and advance to the semis in Peotone on Saturday.
"The boys came out very disciplined because they knew what was on the line," Kankakee head coach Vincent Mkhwanazi said. "It's kind of weird because everything aligned for us with Tinley Park winning and we knew we had a chance to win our pool.
"We were getting our opportunities in the first half, but it was just a question of patience. We just needed to continue with it and that's what we did," he added. "Defensively we were also very sound. Overall, that's an area we've really been working on, so it was a good performance for us today."
Manteno 7, Crete-Monee 0
In their own pool play finale, Manteno was even more authoritative than Kankakee had been in the preceding match.
They wasted no time whatsoever in taking a lead they never relinquished and delivered a steady stream of goals throughout. Ion Barrio started the scoring just seconds into the match, then Alec Miller extended the Manteno lead to 2-0 with an unassisted goal around 15 minutes later.
The Panthers took that two-goal advantage into halftime, then cranked the heat up even higher in the second half. Drew St. Aubin netted his first goal of the game just under five minutes into the half on an assist from Alec Miller and Barrio notched his second goal with around 18 minutes left in regulation on an assist from A.J. Gilliam.
Gilliam then got in on the scoring himself on an assist from Miller with around 14 minutes left in regulation, St. Aubin struck again with 12:26 remaining on an assist from Scott Eldridge and Cody Mather finished things off with one for the road with just a few minutes on the clock to expand the lead to 7-0.
Manteno spent the overwhelming majority of the contest in the attacking zone and allowed virtually zero realistic offensive attempts for Crete-Monee during the rout.
"That was a great victory. We've been playing very sluggish at the start of games, so this one goal right away within the first couple minutes was very helpful," Miller said. "Everyone has been playing up to our standards and we're excited to try and keep it going.
"For us, it's all about playing simple. That's all we need to do is just slow the ball down and execute our offense," he added. "We need to continue to start off quick, make passes to feet and make the proper runs. We've been doing very good."
The Panthers and Kays will square off Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Manteno in the semifinal round for a chance to advance to the Rivals Cup championship match later that afternoon.
