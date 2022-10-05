KANKAKEE — After losing to Bloom 6-1 less than a month ago, Kankakee’s boys soccer team entered Tuesday determined to get a better result the second time around. The Kays succeeded at that and kept the high powered Bloom offense scoreless for nearly 60 minutes thanks to relentless play from the back line and a twenty save night from goalie Kevin Quinones. But despite the valiant effort, the Kays ultimately lost 3-2 in extra time.

“Bloom is a really good team and we knew we had to step it up,” Quinones said. “They are really disciplined and slide around everywhere as a team.

“Some of those saves, there was some luck involved but most of them were from competing and being in the right spots,” he added. “We felt prepared going into this game because we work on tactics everyday and grind it out in practice and have been getting better. I thought we gave our best effort tonight.”

