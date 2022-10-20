KANKAKEE — After surrendering the game's opening score 10 minutes into the match, the Kankakee boys soccer team erupted for four goals within the final 18 minutes of the first half before coasting to a 8-2 home win over Evergreen Park in the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Regional semifinal match on Wednesday.

With the win, the Kays improved their overall record to 14-6-1 and advanced to the regional title game for the second-straight season, where they will host Oak Forest at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

"It was a slow start, but the boys eventually picked it up and we came back," Kankakee head coach Vincent Mkhwanazi said. "We started off in a 1-0 deficit and we were trying to find a rhythm.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you