...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
TONIGHT...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight CDT
tonight. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 7 PM CDT
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Kankakee's Ricardo Cruz kicks the ball in for a goal Wednesday night during the Kays' 8-2 victory over Evergreen Park in the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Regional semifinal match.
Kankakee's Humberto Baez sends the ball to the net past Evergreen Park's goalkeeper on Wednesday night during the Kays' 8-2 victory over Evergreen Park in the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Regional semifinal match.
Kankakee's Victor Mendoza is halted by two Evergreen Park defenders on an offensive run Wednesday night during the Kays' 8-2 victory over Evergreen Park in the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Regional semifinal match.
Kankakee's Ricardo Cruz looks to shoot under pressure from an Evergreen Park defender Wednesday night during the Kays' 8-2 victory over Evergreen Park in the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Regional semifinal match.
Kankakee's Humberto Baez sends the ball to the net past Evergreen Park's goalkeeper on Wednesday night during the Kays' 8-2 victory over Evergreen Park in the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Regional semifinal match.
Kankakee's Victor Mendoza is halted by two Evergreen Park defenders on an offensive run Wednesday night during the Kays' 8-2 victory over Evergreen Park in the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Regional semifinal match.
Kankakee's Ricardo Cruz looks to shoot under pressure from an Evergreen Park defender Wednesday night during the Kays' 8-2 victory over Evergreen Park in the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Regional semifinal match.
KANKAKEE — After surrendering the game's opening score 10 minutes into the match, the Kankakee boys soccer team erupted for four goals within the final 18 minutes of the first half before coasting to a 8-2 home win over Evergreen Park in the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Regional semifinal match on Wednesday.
With the win, the Kays improved their overall record to 14-6-1 and advanced to the regional title game for the second-straight season, where they will host Oak Forest at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
"It was a slow start, but the boys eventually picked it up and we came back," Kankakee head coach Vincent Mkhwanazi said. "We started off in a 1-0 deficit and we were trying to find a rhythm.
"We've been moving players around so given those circumstances and the fact that we aren't the same team we were in the middle of the season or when we were sort of at our peak, the boys were able to bring back the result."
Although it was Kankakee that was putting pressure on the Mustangs first by totaling six shots on goal (all within 15 feet of the net) throughout the first 15 minutes of action it was Evergreen Park who found itself up 1-0 with 30 minutes remaining in the opening half following a score by Charlie Gricus.
Despite trailing 1-0 early on the Kays never got down on themselves as they continued to fire shot after shot, which resulted in 12 shots on goal within the first half alone, four of which finally connected into the back of the net during the final 18 minutes before halftime intermission.
"At the end of the day we emphasize the process — if the opportunities keep coming and we keep getting chances then we will see what happens," Mkhwanazi said. "So we had to make sure to stay true to who we are and what we were doing."
The ability to stay patient worked out well for Kankakee down the stretch before halftime as senior midfielder Humberto Baez and junior forward Ricardo Cruz each found the back of the net two times apiece, three of which came in the final nine minutes before the break.
Baez opened up the scoring parade with a goal off an assist by Patto Cruz at the 24-minute mark before Ricardo Cruz added back-to-back scores off assists by Noah Lacy and Jospeh Andrade to help the Kays turn their deficit into a two-goal lead. Then just before halftime occurred Baez connected on his second goal of the evening off a free kick with just over 30 seconds remaining in the half.
"There wasn't really any doubt when we were down 1-0," Ricardo Cruz said. "We've been in that position where we go down early, but we just had to dig it out and come back with the win."
Knowing they average just under two goals scored against them per game (1.9) the Kays were more than confident heading into halftime with a three-goal lead.
Things only got better for the home team in the second half when Evergreen Park gifted Kankakee a free score when one of its own players accidentally knocked in a goal against his own goalkeeper 14 minutes into the second half.
Five minutes later Evergreen Park quickly bounced back from its defensive lapse after Miguel Ceja executed a perfect cross pass to Gricus who made an excellent header to cut his squad's deficit to 5-2 halfway through the second half.
Much like the final 20 minutes of the first half, the Kays went on another offensive flurry by totaling three more goals — Patto Cruz, Ricardo Cruz and Jospeh Andrade — within the final 18 minutes of the match to help solidify the first postseason win of the 2022 season with a six-goal victory at home.
"Obviously it's playoffs and it's win or go home so we wanted to get this win for our seniors," Ricardo Cruz said. "We want to go far [in the postseason] this year."
STAT BOOK
Ricardo Cruz poured in a team-high four goals [Cruz was credited with Evergreen Park's score on itself] to help pace the Kays offensively. Baez added two goals and an assist. Patto Cruz and Andrade each had a score and an assist. Antonio Campos and Noah Lacy chipped in one assist apiece. Kevin Quinones grabbed three saves in the first half before Erick Espitia-Gutierrez took over his duties in the second half and grabbed 10 saves of his own.
UP NEXT
Kankakee (14-6-2) will host Oak Forest at 3 p.m. on Saturday for the regional title.
