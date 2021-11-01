Coal City, Herscher and Manteno all led this year's Illinois Central Eight All-Conference with a total of four players each.
The Coalers all-conference members included seniors Alex Baudino, Colin Hart and juniors Luke Hawkins and Carter Nelson.
A trio of seniors led the Tigers all-conference squad. Seniors Bailey Hubert, Zeke Torres and Trey Schwarzkopf all received the highest conference honors with the addition of sophomore teammate Jaden Jaime.
Manteno too saw themsevles secure four all-conference nods. Those individuals were seniors Drew St. Aubin, Scott Eldridge and Ryan Kramer. Junior Mason Swanson also made the list.
Peotone notched three all-conference selections, all of which included Kyle Coners, Will Graffeo and Niko Balaskas.
Reed-Custer added two nods as well with Danny Kuban and Sam Dennis making the list. Isaac Chavez tallied the only all-conference nod for Wilmington.
