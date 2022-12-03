Every fall season area soccer players are asked to make multiple sacrifices for the betterment of the team. But one could argue no local soccer player had to make a bigger individual sacrifice than Herscher junior Jaden Jaime.

Traditionally an attacking midfielder, Jaime was asked by Herscher head coach Alan High to switch positions to a defensive midfielder position this past season due to team need. And without question or giving a hard time Jaime did exactly that, which helped lead the Tigers to their eighth regional title in the last nine seasons.

“Jaime made a little bit of a sacrifice this season statistically-wise and sat back for us this year and made sure everything was sound on the defensive end,” High said. “...He’s a constant team player and it didn’t go unrecognized.”

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

