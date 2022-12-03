...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Herscher’s Jaden Jaime is congratulated on his hat trick during the Tigers’ 4-0 victory over Reed-Custer in the IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional semifinal game this season. Jaime is this year’s Daily Journal Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Herscher’s Jaden Jaime is congratulated on his hat trick during the Tigers’ 4-0 victory over Reed-Custer in the IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional semifinal game this season. Jaime is this year’s Daily Journal Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Every fall season area soccer players are asked to make multiple sacrifices for the betterment of the team. But one could argue no local soccer player had to make a bigger individual sacrifice than Herscher junior Jaden Jaime.
Traditionally an attacking midfielder, Jaime was asked by Herscher head coach Alan High to switch positions to a defensive midfielder position this past season due to team need. And without question or giving a hard time Jaime did exactly that, which helped lead the Tigers to their eighth regional title in the last nine seasons.
“Jaime made a little bit of a sacrifice this season statistically-wise and sat back for us this year and made sure everything was sound on the defensive end,” High said. “...He’s a constant team player and it didn’t go unrecognized.”
Despite having to change roles during his junior season the 16-year-old high school superstar still found himself as the focal point for the Tigers by being one of the most tactical and technically-sound midfielders in the state. It helped him culminate an area-best 35 goals as well an 11 assists, which helped Jaime earn the 2022 Daily Journal Player of the Year award.
“It was a big change at the start of the season and I kind of felt I wasn’t performing to my standards, but as soon as I got going I was able to still attack efficiently and defend efficiently for my team” Jaime said.
While the consistent midfielder immediately bursted onto the varsity scene as a freshman three years ago, Jaime had to learn how to play with former Herscher stars of recent seasons before taking on the lead role in 2022. By learning under the now-graduated veterans during his first two seasons he learned what it took to take on the star role.
“Before every game coach High would tell me I’m going to get superstar treatment,” Jaime said. “And so I was able to learn throughout the season how to get away from having to deal with two-three defenders on me.”
That experience playing against older competition as an underclassmen came in hand mightily for Jaime during this past season playing in black and gold, where he was the only area player named to the 2022 Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State team. He also earned his second-straight Illinois Central Eight All-Conference and Daily Journal All-Area selections and was the pivotal component in Herscher being able to reach the IHSA Class 1A Sectional semifinals.
Had it not been for Jaime’s boot, the Tigers would have never reached that mark this past season.
In this year’s Class 1A Regional championship game against Beecher, Jaime recorded a hat-trick to help his squad edge the Bobcats 3-1 and give Jaime his most memorable moment of the season.
“We started off the game really strong scoring one goal and they countered that,” Jaime said of the early back and forth. “But in the end we were able to come out victorious.”
That regional title victory this season proved to be the pinnacle of the Tigers’ team success, while Jaime added numerous individual awards to his resume as an added bonus.
“Starting this season my big goal was getting all-state and that gave me motivation for all my games,” Jaime said. “...It felt amazing [to achieve that goal] and it almost was like a pressure inside me was relieved.”
With the incredible achievement of being named an all-stater Jaime joined a short list of Tiger players — Mitchell Schwarzkopf (twice), Ethan McGregor and Bascom Jackson — who went on to earn at least one all-state nod during their respective time in the boys program.
“Jaime definitely falls into a category of his own,” High said. “We’ve been blessed at Herscher to have a ton of great players come through the program since I’ve been here, but Jaime falls into a category of his own because he’s not the biggest guy nor the strongest guy.
“We’ve had some big guys, some strong and some quick guys in the past, but Jaime kind of combines all the different kinds of aspects and his vision and understanding of the game,” he added. “Whenever he touches the ball, you have to watch because there’s a definite possibly he’s going to make you say ‘wow’ whenever he touches it, and that’s just one of those thing that is special.”
