PEOTONE — With an undefeated Illinois Central Eight Conference title already in its possession, pride is all Herscher's boys soccer team has left to play for this week as the season ends. And the Tigers showed they have that by the bucket load when they blanked Peotone 2-0 on the road Tuesday.
"All we have to do is come out and keep going through the season," Tigers senior center back Drew Schmidt said. "It’s bittersweet but I’m happy for all the boys ... this is just a great group of guy and I love playing with them."
The Tigers, who wrapped up a 7-0 ICE record and conference title last week, pitched their third-straight shutout and won their ninth out of their last 10 matches to improve to 11-3 overall while the Blue Devils fell to 4-6.
Tigers coach Alan High said that while the team traditionally sets their goals on postseason victories (they've won at least a regional plaque the past seven seasons) their priorities shifted solely to the conference crown without a postseason this year.
"The boys have prided themselves on when it comes to winning hardware," High said. "We usually focus on the postseason with the conference preparing us for it since it’s such a tough conference, but with no postseason our main goal was to come out and win conference.
"We had a shootout with Peotone our first time around, a 1-0 game with Manteno, 3-2 at Coal City, so it wasn't easy, but it never is in our conference and that's why so many of these teams have so much success."
Herscher got both of its goals in the first half, the first seven minutes into the contest when Trey Schwarzkopf got a pass from Logan Lunsford pulled up from just outside the box and blasted one in, and the second when Basom Jackson was fed on a beautiful pass from Jaret Holt near the net 20 minutes later.
And once the Tigers built their lead, their fundamentally-sound and athletic defense was able to keep the Blue Devils' high-octane offense bottled up. Schmidt said the Tigers knew how Peotone liked to aggressively attack downfield and knew their defensive responsibilities to counter them.
"We knew the flick ball over the top would come so I had to stay back for that," Schmidt said. "And they like to run a lot of through balls to the lines so we knew we had to make sure our marking backs ran with them."
High credited the backline for not just their stellar defense, but also their ability to set up the Tigers' midfield with great position to control possession as they held off the Blue Devils' comeback bid.
"We were a little shaky the first 10 minutes but then we settled down, especially in the second half," High said. "We owned the middle of the field in the second half because our defense was at ease and played the ball to our midfielders' feet the whole second half."
This Tigers team won't have a chance at an eight-straight regional, but for High, potential hardware, as much as the team always clamors for it, isn't totally first on the agenda anyways.
"The thing I’m most proud of is the young men they’ve become and the maturity they’ve shown ...," High said. "It’s been a privilege to watch them grow up and become the men that they are."
UP NEXT
The Tigers are back in action with a home tilt against Beecher at 4:30 p.m. The Blue Devils wrap up their season at Streator at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
