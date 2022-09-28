MANTENO — The Herscher boys soccer team erupted for two goals within the first five minutes of the game Tuesday before coasting to a 6-0 road conference win over Manteno in Illinois Central Eight play.

With the win, Herscher’s record improved to 8-6-1 overall and 2-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Manteno’s record fell to 7-9-1 overall with the loss and 1-4 in the ICE conference.

After defeating the Panthers 3-1 in the semifinals of the Rivals Cup on Friday, Herscher wasted little time pulling ahead on Tuesday. Junior James Holohan scored a breakaway goal four minutes into the game, giving Herscher an early 1-0 lead.

