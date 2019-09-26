PEOTONE — Thursday brought the final night of pool play to the Peotone portion of the Rivals Cup, with Herscher advancing to Saturday's semifinals and the host Blue Devils picking up a comeback win.
Herscher 3, Illinois Lutheran 0
The Tigers found the back of the net three times in the first 30 minutes of play to run away from the Chargers and pick up their third win in three days of the tournament.
Trey Schwarzkopf scored the game's first goal on an assist from Evan Brown. Jacob Schultz scored Herscher’s second goal on another assist from Brown. Schultz later assisted on Jace Martin’s goal to make the game's final score.
The Tigers improved to 10-5 on the year with the win. Goalie Jack Holohan recorded his tenth shutout on the season, including his fifth straight.
Herscher coach Allan High said things are starting to fall in place for his team at the right time.
“This is the first week we’ve had everyone on our team healthy,” High said. “Starting on Tuesday, things started to click for us.
“We finally got stuck in gear and it was really fun to watch our kids play tonight. We looked how we did in the summer," he added. "This is how we should be for the rest of the season.”
The Tigers will play Illiana Christian at 9:30 a.m. in Manteno in semifinal action.
“I”m really excited for Saturday and the rest of the year to see where this goes," High said.
Peotone 2, Beecher 1
German Lopez scored two goals to lead Peotone to a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Beecher on Thursday in the Rivals Cup.
The Blue Devils came back to win despite playing eleven on ten most of the second half.
“It was a hard-fought game both ways,” Peotone Coach Justin Meyers said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, Beecher is always scrappy and coach (Dawn) Compton always has them ready to play.”
A red card in the second half put the Blue Devils a man down with a 1-0 deficit, but that didn't stop the host team from coming back.
“Playing one man down while trailing a goal and coming back to win just shows how much heart this team has and their will to win," Meyers said. "I’m really proud of the guys coming back from adversity.”
The game remained scoreless until junior forward Trent Myers scored on a breakaway goal to give Beecher the lead nine minutes into the second half.
After the red card forced the Blue Devils to play shorthanded, German Lopez drilled the top of the goal post and the ball dropped in to tie the game at 1-1 with nine minutes left in the game.
“I heard everyone screaming at me to shoot,” Lopez said. “When the ball hit the crossbar even I thought it didn’t go in. But fortunately, it did.”
Lopez would go on to score the game-winning goal with under five minutes left to steal the win from Beecher.
“My teammates did all the work,” he said. “The ball came to me and all I had to do was tuck it in the back of the net.”
Compton said despite the loss, her team got its mojo back on Thursday.
“Today for us was about getting back to playing Beecher soccer,” Compton said. “We’ve been on the struggle bus a little bit lately, and have struggled to play with emotion and intensity. So that’s what we stressed tonight and that's what we got out of our kids.
“It wasn’t the result we wanted, but we got our life back a little bit, and that’s something we can take away from this game.”
Peotone returns to action in the Rivals Cup on Saturday morning at 10:30 to face Chicago Christian in a consolation semifinal in Peotone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!