MANTENO — Herscher had an exceptional run of games at the Rivals Cup before being forced to settle for second place after a 3-0 loss to Richards in Saturday’s championship game at Manteno High School.

The Tigers advanced to the title match with a 3-1 win over Manteno earlier that morning after finishing pool play with a 2-0-1 record, following shutout wins over Tinley Park (4-0) and Chicago Christian (4-0) and a 2-2 tie with Beecher.

Herscher’s Tucker White and Richards’ Michael Stasik both made some incredible saves in the net during the first half to create a 0-0 tie going into halftime. Then the Bulldogs poured in three goals, including two within the first 15 minutes of the 30-minute second half to help pull away and earn the tournament victory.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you