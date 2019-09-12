BEECHER — Grant Park would be the first to admit they got away with one following Thursday's 2-1 win on the road over the Bobcats.
After a hard-fought 79-and-a-half minutes resulted in a 1-1 tie in the waning seconds of regulation, Grant Park's Nolan Schneider charged forward to intercept a long deflection from Bobcats keeper Miguel Herrera and lobbed it back toward the net from around 25 yards away.
What would have been a routine save 99 times out of 100 happened to be the one that went wrong for Herrera, however, as the softly-struck shot spun through the keeper's finger tips and twisted its way into the net with just 22 seconds remaining in regulation.
"How did I score that? Those were my immediate thoughts," Schneider said of his game-winner. "I don't know how that turned into a goal. I kicked it in his direction and the goalie made an honest mistake. That's all I can say.
"Any win builds momentum, it doesn't matter how you get it," he added. "A win's a win and that always boosts morale and keeps us wanting to come back out and stay hungry for more."
Both squads seemed to struggle with the unseasonable heat and humidity, particularly in the early going. Ball movement was a sluggish on both ends and fatigue was an ever-present concern even in the first half.
Though both teams were victimized by the heat, it seemed to work a bit more in the Dragons' favor at times as they resorted to a slower, but more physical approach to defense while the overall faster yet undersized Bobcats struggled to maintain possession and keep their cool on the pitch.
Grant Park struck first on a beauty of a corner kick from Ayden Delaney that found defenseman Clayton McKinstry near the top of the box, who fired a strike past Herrera to break the scoreless tie with 11:34 left in the first half.
The Dragons held that lead into the halftime intermission and missed expanding that lead when a last-second shot from Delaney streaked into the net just after the halftime buzzer sounded. It was as close as it gets, but still no goal.
Beecher found its footing in the second half and answered back on a direct kick from Brendan Loonam-Para eight minutes into the second half to tie things up at one goal apiece.
The Dragons almost sealed the deal with 2:30 left in regulation on a sustained offensive push that featured multiple close calls, including a laser from Delaney that clanged off the crossbar.
It looked like the Bobcats would survive long enough to make a run at an overtime win, but Schneider's lucky shot sealed their fate and secured the upset for the Dragons.
"We were very fortunate there. Obviously that's a play their keeper makes day-in and day-out. We're fortunate and there's no doubt about it," said Dragons coach Chad Heldt. "I know this is (Beecher's) third game in a row and its extremely hot, which makes it so tough to keep your composure and focus at 100 percent. We're just happy to leave here with a very fortunate win."
Up Next
The Dragons will be back on the road Monday when they take on Momence at 4:30 p.m. The Bobcats will host Illinois Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
