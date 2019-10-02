GILMAN — Iroquois West continued its excellent season with an impressive 4-2 win over St. Anne at the Iroquois West Invitational to improve its season standing to 17-4-1 with two games to play before the postseason kicks off.
The Raiders did an excellent job of containing the Cardinals' supremely dangerous forward Raul Guerrero, while benefiting from a diverse offensive cast in the victory.
Lucas Alvarez put Iroquois West on the board quickly and broke the scoreless tie in the 10th minute by outrunning the Cardinals' defense and sneaking behind keeper Adrian Chagoya for a goal.
Connor Price struck next for the Raiders in traffic close to the net to snag a 2-0 halftime lead, then Angel Barajas stretched the lead to three goals with another strike just three minutes into the second half.
St. Anne bounced back a bit down the stretch and pushed back into contention with a pair of quick goals, however. Guerrero notched the Cardinals' first goal after muscling through the Raiders' defense with 24 minutes left to play, then St. Anne picked up another goal on a PK that followed an incidental handball in the Raiders' box with 18 left.
But 3-2 was as close as they would get as West buckled down defensively, then added a final nail in St. Anne's coffin with just under four minutes left in regulation via a goal from Jimmy Andrade.
"I was very thrilled with the way we played considering our top scorer didn't score today," Raiders coach Rich Alvarez said. "We changed it up just a little bit and gave some of our other guys an opportunity and gave teams another look.
"That's kind of what I'm working towards when we get to regionals — figuring out a way to cause a bit of confusion for our opponents," he added. "I know they're going to go after my two top scorers, but this way we open things up a bit more and make them think about it. Today showed that we can score in more than one or two ways."
Central 2, Watseka 0
In the game leading up to West's win over St. Anne, the Comets delivered a lightning quick goal to take an early lead on the Warriors and rode it to a shutout.
Dylan Bailey accounted for both of Central's goals in the victory, the first in the opening minutes and the second for some insurance with just over five minutes left in the second half.
"Scoring early was very important for us tonight. We have a team that hasn't had a great season, but to get on the board first is huge for us and builds our confidence," Central coach Drew Granzow said. "We got a second one in the second half so that's huge as well, of course. Our defense played pretty stellar tonight, so our keeper didn't really have to do much and that's always good.
"We have to give it up for our defense. Without defense, you don't have any offense," he added. "We were very good communicating today and we made some solid runs with the ball. We looked like a whole different team today when compared to the last two games and it's really nice to see with regionals coming up soon."
The win in Central's second of the season — both of which have come at Watseka's expense. The Comets are 2-14-1 overall following the victory, while the loss dropped the Warriors to 0-18.
