BRADLEY — After a deadlocked first twenty minutes of play, tied at 1-1, the Bradley-Bourbonannis boys soccer team scored the game's final eight goals to run away from Bishop McNamara 9-1 in all-city action Wednesday.
The Boilers improved to 4-1-1 on the season while the Irish fell to 1-5 on the season. After defeating Kankakee 7-1 last week, the win against the Irish gave the Boilers the undisputed city title.
Boilers coach Rohan Robinson said it's nice to be all-city champions again after there was no outright winner a season ago — Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee tied last year and Bishop McNamara beat Kankakee. Besides last season, Robinson has claimed every all-city title during his tenure as Boilers coach.
"To me, it's a rivalry between local schools for bragging rights," Robinson said. "As a coach, I like to look at the bigger picture, but it means a lot to the kids. Especially when they see each other around town."
Brayden Cousins put the game's first game on the board for the Boilers just under nine minutes into the game. The Irish responded with a goal from freshman Colton Hunt four and half minutes later to tie the game.
"If we want to run and chase them the whole game, Bradley will pick us apart," Irish coach Marty Ruberry said. "We had to pick and choose our times, and Colton saw the keeper out of position and picked the right moment to attack."
Twenty-two minutes into the first half, D'Angelo Alvarado scored on an assist from Luis Mendez to put the Boilers back in the lead 2-1.
"Today was D'Angelo's day," Robinson said. "He's a very vocal guy for our team. He does all the little things in practice and games. Last night he was excited when I told him he would be the first guy off the bench."
Alvarado found the back of the net three minutes later from a pass from Tyler Schiltz to make the score 3-1 as the floodgates began to open.
"It was a great opportunity on the breakaway with Tyler and me," Alvarado said. "He could have easily shot it, but he wanted me to score it and push for the hat trick."
Junior midfielder Collyn Hopkins buried a deep shot twenty-nine minutes into the game to give the Boilers a comfortable 4-1 lead at halftime.
Nine minutes into the second half, Niles Roach found the back of the net to keep the Boilers in the driver's seat.
Tyler Schiltz pushed the lead to 6-1 four minutes later, adding another score on the board for the home team. And three more minutes later, Schiltz lobbed a perfect 35-yard lead pass to J.B. Smith for a breakaway goal to make the score 7-1.
Cousins added another goal two minutes later on an assist from Daniel Sorich. Logan LeDuke broke down a few defenders with some fancy footwork before scoring the game's final goal.
"Some of the guys that have been on the bench got the opportunity to start tonight," Robinson said. "Now we have some things on film we can improve on and have a conversation about."
The Boilers are back in action today at Lincoln-Way East at 4:30 p.m. The Irish travel to Reed-Custer Friday to play the Comets at 4:30 p.m.
