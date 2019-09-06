BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais has spent the past few years dominating the city soccer scene and Thursday’s home meeting against Kankakee was no exception.
The Boilers scored three goals in the first 20 minutes of play to run past Kankakee in all-city action 7-1 Thursday night.
The Boilers improved to 3-0 on the season, while the Kays fell to 2-2.
Goals came in bunches for the Boilers as twice they scored three different goals in two different five-minute spans.
Meanwhile, the Boilers held the Kay’s without a shot on goal for the first twenty minutes of play.
Tyler Schiltz had a busy night, leading the Boilers with four goals on the day.
“Ty guy came out and wanted to show Kankakee he could score at will,” Boilers coach Rohan Robinson said. “He had a quick hat-trick tonight.”
Lonnie Paden brought the home crowd to their feet when he lofted a perfect 40-yard pass to J.B.Smith, who made his first defender miss before splitting the posts just under ten minutes into the game to put the Boilers up 1-0.
Robinson said that Paden’s play is crucial to the Boilers success this season.
“He has his side of the field on lockdown,” Robinson said. “He’s a beast back there and gives support to all the other positions. It takes a lot to get past Lonnie back there.”
Two minutes later, Tyler Schiltz used some flashy footwork to add another goal on the board for the Boilers to stretch the lead to 2-0.
Schiltz found the back of the net for his second goal of the night two minutes later on a penalty kick.
“In that situation, you just want to stay calm,” Schiltz said. “And just kick it to a corner.”
Three and a half minutes into the second half, Schiltz connected on his third goal of the game to earn the hat trick.
“I saw the keeper out of position and knew if I kept the ball low it would have a chance,” Schiltz said. “And it worked.”
One minute after that, Collyn Hopkins blasted one through the net to give the Boilers a commanding 5-0 lead.
Schiltz would later go on to score his fourth goal of the game eight minutes into the second half.
Twenty-one minutes into the second half, Peter Sorich scored on a penalty kick.
Sorich has received high praise from Robinson so far this season.
“Petey is a silent guy out there,” Robinson said. “You might not notice him, but if you look at the stats and all the little things he does like breaking down the defense and finding the little gaps. He does all the dirty work. He’s just a workhorse for us.”
Kankakee finally got on the board with a penalty kick from Julio Sanchez with nine minutes left in the game, but it was too little too late for the Kays.
Although the final score wasn’t what Kankakee coach Vincent Mkhwanazi was looking for, he knows his program is heading in the right direction.
“If we look at the score this isn’t the result we were looking for,” Mkhwanazi said. “We are missing a few guys and dealing with some things right now, but taking everything into consideration, though, I think we’re right where we need to be.”
Robinson backed up Mkhwanazi’s thoughts by saying the Kay’s are a program on the rise.
“Kankakee is improving. The score does not reflect the way they play,” Robinson said. “They play with a lot of heart and intensity, and I see them potentially being a really good team as the season continues.”
Stat Book
Schiltz led the Boilers with four goals. Smith, Sorich, and Hopkins, each added one goal. Paden had one assist.
For Kankakee, Sanchez scored the lone goal for the Kays.
Up Next
The Boilers stay home to play Moline Saturday at 1 p.m. The Kays play Bloom at home Saturday at 10 a.m.
