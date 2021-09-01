BRADLEY — Two days after losing to Kankakee for the first time in over 20 years, the Bradley-Bourbonnais boys soccer team got back in the win column after grinding out a win over Bishop McNamara 2-0 in the Boilermakers' second All-City clash of the week.
With the win, the Boilers improved to 2-4 on the season while the Irish fell to 0-2-1 with the loss.
Despite the win, Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Rohan Robinson said he was a little disappointed with the lack of intensity his Boilers had out of the gate Wednesday.
“I thought we came out a little slow and lacked some intensity and purpose to start the game,” said Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Rohan Robinson. “We played well in the second half of the Kankakee game, but it didn’t carry over into tonight.”
Senior Matt Guiney scored an unassisted goal using some fancy footwork at the 20:20 mark of the first half to put Bradley-Bourbonnais up 1-0 and get the home team going.
“We had a break-away up top and we played it down the line,” Guiney said. “I made a quick little run through the middle and had a quick turn of the hip to get past my defender that created an easy one-on-one with the keeper.”
Less than two minutes into the second half the Boilers scored again, this time from junior Noah Lacy to extend the lead to 2-0.
“I had the dribble and took on three defenders and buried my shot,” Lacy said. “I thought our effort could have been better tonight, but we’ll keep improving and get back after it next game.”
Robinson credited his backline of Luke Daniels, Michael DeCarlo, Josiah Jones, and Jack Deschand for the superb defense in the Boilers shutout victory.
“One thing I can say is that our backline played exceptionally well. They possessed the ball and knocked it around,” Robinson said. “Even though that wasn’t our regular backline, they played perfectly.
"They matched their intensity and were able to absorb everything Mac had for us," he added. "Our back held strong and our keeper (Brayden McKuras) didn’t have much to do, more or less.”
Robinson also noted the importance of improving before the start of SouthWest Suburban Conference play, especially offensively.
“We have got to get better because we have conference play coming up soon," he said. "And those teams, the Lincoln-Way’s and the Sandburg's, are coming to win, and it will be a tough season if we can’t match their intensity.”
UP NEXT
The Irish return to action today at home against Beecher at 4:30 p.m. The Boilers travel to Moline Saturday for a 1 p.m. start.
