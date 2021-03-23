Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy and windy later in the day. High 59F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.