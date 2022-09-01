KANKAKEE — Before stormy weather brought a premature end to Monday's All-City boys soccer matchup between Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee, the Boilermakers were starting to make a push, pulling to within a goal before ultimately settling for a one-goal loss.

Despite finishing Monday night with a loss, the Boilermakers were pleased with their play and brought plenty of self-sustained momentum into Bishop McNamara for their second leg of All-City action this season.

And after a slow start that saw the two teams tied at 1 apiece until a Brian Aldrige penalty kick put the visitors up 2-1 just before the half, the Boilers came out with a stellar second-half performance where they scored six goals and pulled away with an 8-1 victory.

