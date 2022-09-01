Bradley-Bourbonnais' Michael Decarlo, center, dribbles past Bishop McNamara's Jackson Mills, right, while McNamara goalkeeper Carter Levesque mans the net during Wednesday's All-City meeting at McNamara.
KANKAKEE — Before stormy weather brought a premature end to Monday's All-City boys soccer matchup between Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee, the Boilermakers were starting to make a push, pulling to within a goal before ultimately settling for a one-goal loss.
Despite finishing Monday night with a loss, the Boilermakers were pleased with their play and brought plenty of self-sustained momentum into Bishop McNamara for their second leg of All-City action this season.
And after a slow start that saw the two teams tied at 1 apiece until a Brian Aldrige penalty kick put the visitors up 2-1 just before the half, the Boilers came out with a stellar second-half performance where they scored six goals and pulled away with an 8-1 victory.
"It was needed and good to get the W, obviously," Boilers coach Andy Stembridge said. "It’s always a challenge going from a high-energy night game to an afternoon game in the sun, and it was a little different environment but I think the boys responded in the second half."
Michael Decarlo got the Boilers on the board with just under 10 minutes left in the first half, but the Irish quickly responded when Connor Wilson's corner set Kolton Hunt up for a near-immediate equalizer as part of a first half head coach Alex Acevedo was clearly pleased with.
"We made our passes connect, we found our teammates and communicated more, our goalkeeper definitely disseminated from the back and distributed well and we worked with that," Acevedo said. "This team is beginning to play more organized and you saw that in the first half.
"Going into the half we felt great, we just lost it mentally," he added. "We got a little weak with digging deep and I think emotions got to us."
Aldridge's go-ahead goal on a PK that stemmed from a handball in the box gave the visitors a lead they would only build upon. Decarlo buried his second goal of the evening not long after the second half kicked off and got his third goal of the evening for a hat trick not long after one of two goals from Luke Daniels.
"I told the boys at the start that if we played how we played at Kankakee we would do what we ended up doing in the second half," Decarlo said. "I told them at half we needed to keep up the intensity, check the ball, make runs and keep going."
From Stembridge's perspective on the sidelines, the most impressive part of his the senior's evening was how it came within the confines of the flow of the game and the team's gameplan.
"He got it in the flow of the game," Stembridge said. "He wasn’t trying to do things himself, it was just team soccer and worked in the build up of the game.
"That’s a great accomplishment for him and a great accomplishment for the program."
STAT BOOK
Decarlo's three goals were joined by two from Daniels and Aldridge each and one from Matt Eubanks. Aldridge and Bennett Dykstra each had a pair of assists and Tyler Snoreck added one of his own as the Boilermakers improved to 3-3.
Hunt's goal came on an assist from Connor Wilson. Goalkeeper Carter Levesque had 11 saves in net.
UP NEXT
Bradley-Bourbonnais visits Moline at 1 p.m. Saturday. McNamara (1-3) hosts Chicago Christian at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
