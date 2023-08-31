Bradley-Bourbonnais' Bennett Dykstra, right, runs toward the crowd to celebrate scoring the Boilermakers' first goal Wednesday night during their 8-0 victory over Bishop McNamara in the All-City matchup.
Bradley-Bourbonnais' Joshua Jones maintains possession against Bishop McNamara's Michael Brieske on Wednesday night during the Boilermakers' 8-0 victory over the Fightin' Irish in the All-City matchup.
Bradley-Bourbonnais' Ebenezer Gideon (13) wins possession over Bishop McNamara's Yahir Hernandez on Wednesday night during the Boilermakers' 8-0 victory over the Fightin' Irish in the All-City matchup.
Bishop McNamara's Alex Lopez races to clear the ball away from Bradley-Bourbonnais' Chase Boggess, right, on Wednesday night during the Boilermakers' 8-0 victory over the Fightin' Irish in the All-City matchup.
Bradley-Bourbonnais' Bennett Dykstra takes a shot on goal under pressure from Bishop McNamara's Miklo Zavala onWednesday night during the Boilermakers' 8-0 victory over the Fightin' Irish in the All-City matchup.
Bradley-Bourbonnais' Marco Anton recovers after Bishop McNamara's Michael Brieske attempted a steal Wednesday night during the Boilermakers' 8-0 victory over the Fightin' Irish in the All-City matchup.
Bradley-Bourbonnais' Tyler Snoreck, center, is congratulated by teammate Ebenezer Gideon, left, after Snoreck's goal Wednesday night during the Boilermakers' 8-0 victory over Bishop McNamara in the All-City matchup.
Bradley-Bourbonnais' Brandon Abbott, center, is congratulated by teammate Matthew Eubanks, left, after Abbott's header goal Wednesday night during the Boilermakers' 8-0 victory over Bishop McNamara in the All-City matchup.
BRADLEY —The Bradley-Bourbonnais boys soccer team scored four goals in the first 20 minutes and jumped out to a 6-0 first half lead before cruising to aN 8-0 win over Bishop McNamara at home to wrap up its All-City season at 1-0-1.
The Boilermakers improved to 2-3-1 overall with the win while Bishop McNamara dropped to 1-3 with the loss.
After tying Kankakee on Monday in all-city action, the Boilers were motivated to protect their home turf again in their All-City clash against the Irish. It only took Bradley-Bourbonnais 2:14 of the first half for Bennett Dykstra to score on a feed from Marco Anton to give the Boilers a quick lead.
“We talked about coming out with aggression and putting the pedal to the floor. We wanted to leave our stamp tonight and I thought we did that,” Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Andy Stembridge said. “We have struggled the last few games to put the ball in the back of the net consistently — it was a goal of ours to move the ball up the field and get our forwards some opportunities to score, and they definitely did that tonight.”
The fast start continued with another Boilers goal eight minutes later on a Brandon Abbott goal assisted by Lupe Valadez. Valadez added a pair of goals before intermission, along with goals from Alex Guzman and Tyler Snoreck.
“It’s always fun to beat your rivals,” Valadez said. “We were a little disappointed we tied against Kankakee, but I thought we were motivated to win tonight.”
Matthew Eubanks added a pair of assists in the first half as the Boilers jumped out to a 6-0 halftime advantage.
“I’ve noticed a lot of improvement in our play since last Saturday. I thought we played more singularly then, but now, we’ve played more of a team game,” Guzman said. “We’re all playing together right now. We just want to keep the momentum up and continue getting better.”
Anton and Antony Martinez added goals in the second half with Guzman picking up one assist. Freshman goalkeepers Tim Martinez and Harrison Adams combined for the clean sheet, each picking up a pair of saves.
“Playing two All-City games in a week is a lot of fun for our kids,” Stembridge said. “... Sometimes it can be tough to keep that level of intensity up following a game like Monday’s.
"I thought our guys were able to match that intensity and carry it over into tonight. I’m proud of the effort.”
For Bishop McNamara, the struggles Wednesday were mostly a result of youth and inexperience.
“It’s tough moving some freshmen straight to varsity and playing against players 20-60 pounds heavier; it’s a little intimidating," head coach Alex Acevedo said. "And then to get them all to gel together at once, it is pretty difficult. It’s tough to just throw them out here and expect a lot out of them right away.
“... I know they want to win, but there’s stuff that happens in between to get those results and we’re just not there yet," he added. "We’ve got to get behind the process in order to get there.”
UP NEXT
The Boilers hit the road to play Moline at 1 PM on Saturday and the Irish also play on the road at Reed-Custer next Wednesday.