BRADLEY —The Bradley-Bourbonnais boys soccer team scored four goals in the first 20 minutes and jumped out to a 6-0 first half lead before cruising to aN 8-0 win over Bishop McNamara at home to wrap up its All-City season at 1-0-1.

The Boilermakers improved to 2-3-1 overall with the win while Bishop McNamara dropped to 1-3 with the loss.

After tying Kankakee on Monday in all-city action, the Boilers were motivated to protect their home turf again in their All-City clash against the Irish. It only took Bradley-Bourbonnais 2:14 of the first half for Bennett Dykstra to score on a feed from Marco Anton to give the Boilers a quick lead.

