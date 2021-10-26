PALOS HILLS — Beecher had survived Timothy Christian's early rush, then matched the Trojans' energy to begin the second half of Tuesday's IHSA Class 1A Stagg Super-Sectional.
Unfortunately, a goal off a set piece proved to be enough to deny the Bobcats their first trip to the state finals.
Timothy Christian's Hendrik DeVries headed in a corner kick midway through the second half, leaving Beecher in the elite eight round of the tournament Tuesday.
"You lose on a set piece like that, it's tough," Beecher coach Dawn Compton said. "I don't feel like we got beat on the field [in the run of play]. That's just the way it went today."
Devries struck with 19:45 left in the match. Off a corner kick that curled in toward the near post, he got his head on the ball just before Beecher goalkeeper Cam Paulmeier could get there.
That was enough to send Timothy Christian (18-2-3) to the state semifinals on Friday in East Peoria.
And it was enough to end Beecher's season after winning the program's second sectional title.
The first crown came in 2015.
"They're right up there with that crew," Compton said of her team. "There's a lot of similarities between those groups. These kids, they just work very hard.
"They have a very high work rate, and they don't stop, and that's all I ever want out of my teams," she added. "We preach working hard and defending as a team. Our back line, I would put them up against anybody any day. Those kids are tough as nails."
Indeed, Beecher's defense held strong after Timothy Christian came out the aggressor.
Paulmeier didn't need to make a lot of saves early on, though he corralled three shots midway through the first half.
And just before the first-half horn, Timothy Christian had a header go off the post.
To start the second half, Beecher came out with extra energy. Logan Wilkins used his speed to have one run at the goal, though he couldn't get a shot off. Just moments later, he drew a foul near the end line that gave Beecher a free kick. But the Bobcats couldn't find the net.
Bryce Beck had a shot go high early in the first half, then went wide from the left side with about 12 minutes left.
"I think if we get one on them, I think it's a different outcome," Compton said. "It just didn't go our way today.
"I think they caught us off-guard with how physical they played. We watched film on them—we knew they were technically sound; we knew they had speed. I think the physicality maybe didn't come across in some of the film we watched."
Beecher battled to the end, as a throw-in in the final 10 seconds went near the Timothy Christian goal box before being cleared away.
Timothy Christian won the Class 1A crown in 2015. Coach Joel Zielke was just happy the one goal was enough to give his team a shot at another one.
"From our standpoint, a sense of relief," he said of watching Devries' goal. "We did possess pretty well; we created chances in the first half. But the longer you leave a team in the game, anything can happen, especially in a game like this, against a really good opponent that plays really hard.
"They tackle hard, they challenge hard, so there's always that threat where we can give one up," he added. "So a little bit of relief, but as you saw, it really wasn't done until the last seconds there."
Beecher will have to wait for that first trip to state. But this team is still among the best in program history.
"I'm just proud of this group, especially these seniors," Compton said. "When they came into the program, we were rough. I think we won six games their freshman year.
"To come from that to this, I'm very proud of them."
STAT BOOK
Paulmeier finished with six saves for Beecher.
