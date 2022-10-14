BRAIDWOOD — Beecher and Herscher cruised to multiple-goal victories on Tuesday in the IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional semifinals, setting up a clash between the two on Saturday morning for a regional championship. The Bobcats blitzed Momence 8-0 before the Tigers took the field and beat the host Comets 4-0.

Beecher Starts postseason with convincing over Momence

The Bobcats scored six first-half goals in an 8-0 shutout win over Momence to start postseason play. The win is the 20th of the season for Beecher as they improved to 20-4-2 on the year. Nate Diachencko led Beecher with two goals and one assist, followed by two goals each from Logan Wilkins and Ethan Graham. Jadyn Hill added a goal and Jimmy Kypuros recorded two saves in the shutout.

Recommended for you