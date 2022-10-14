...HIGH FIRE DANGER TODAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA...
* Affected Area...Newton, Jasper, Benton, Kankakee, Iroquois and
Ford.
* Timing...Through this afternoon and early evening
* Winds...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 15 to 20 percent.
* Impacts...The combination of strong winds, very low relative
humidity, and dry fuels will promote dangerous fire behavior.
Any fires will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should
be postponed today.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5 ft. A
few gales to 35 kt through mid evening.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Burns Harbor IN.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Herscher's Jaden Jaime shoots from outside the box to score a goal Wednesday under pressure from Reed-Custer's Josh Sprinkles during the Tigers' 4-0 victory in the IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional semifinal game. Jaime tallied three goals for a hat trick in the first half.
BRAIDWOOD — Beecher and Herscher cruised to multiple-goal victories on Tuesday in the IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional semifinals, setting up a clash between the two on Saturday morning for a regional championship. The Bobcats blitzed Momence 8-0 before the Tigers took the field and beat the host Comets 4-0.
Beecher Starts postseason with convincing over Momence
The Bobcats scored six first-half goals in an 8-0 shutout win over Momence to start postseason play. The win is the 20th of the season for Beecher as they improved to 20-4-2 on the year. Nate Diachencko led Beecher with two goals and one assist, followed by two goals each from Logan Wilkins and Ethan Graham. Jadyn Hill added a goal and Jimmy Kypuros recorded two saves in the shutout.
“We’ve been focusing on controlling what we can control and playing as a team,” said Beecher coach Dawn Compton. “We kind of hit a rough spot two weeks before the postseason; we were playing individually and not playing as a team, so that’s what we've been dialing in these past few weeks as we gear up for the postseason.
"We finally put those pieces of the puzzle together tonight and got the outcome we wanted.”
Jaime’s hat trick leads Herscher past Reed-Custer
Jaden Jaime scored three goals in the first 15 minutes of the game to help the Herscher Tigers beat Reed-Custer 4-0 in the Class 1A Regional semifinal on Tuesday. James Holohan added a goal for the Tigers and Luis Parra had two assists. Carter Hubert and Kaden Parmley each had one assist each. Goalie Tucker White recorded his sixth shutout of the season in the net.
“We came out with a lot of intensity,” Jamie said. “We’ve been playing well so we had a lot of confidence coming into this game."
And for the main scorer on the night, it didn't take long to realize how well things would come together for he and the Tigers.
"Once I got the first goal, I had the feeling down," Jaime said. "I got some momentum and just kept making the most of my touches. It felt really good tonight.”
Jamie now has 31 goals on the season as the Tigers improved to 12-8-1 on the season with the win.
For Reed-Custer, eight seniors played their final game, ending the season at 8-14, tied for the most wins in the last 20 years of the program. Senior Danny Kuban leaves as the all-time leading goal scorer in program history, scoring 50 goals in 50 career games.
“We came in as a team and we’re walking out together as a team,” said Reed-Custer coach Andy Gleixner. “Eight wins is the most I’ve had in my 17 years here.
"I’m proud of the seniors and the team collectively — we played a lot of good soccer this season," he added. "I told the kids to remember those good times and let those lessons guide them in the real world.”
After each team secured wins in Tuesday’s semi-finals, Herscher and Beecher square off for the regional championship at 10 a.m., a rematch of a 2-2 draw at this season's Rivals Cup
"We are similar teams that both possess the ball well, both have technical players in the middle, both teams had shutouts today with two very staunch defenses and excellent goalkeeping in the back," Herscher coach Alan High said. "If you’re going to get a ticket for a soccer game this weekend. It’s one that I would definitely come to see on Saturday morning.”
