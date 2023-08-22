With a 21-man roster consisting of eight seniors, five juniors and eight underclassmen — including a freshman goalkeeper and four sophomores in his starting lineup — Bradley-Bourbonnais second-year head coach Andy Stembridge understood Tuesday’s home matchup against Minooka was more about seeing how his mix of veterans and inexperienced starters meshed together rather than seeing the numbers on the scoreboard.

So despite giving up a goal 27 seconds into the match to Indians midfielder Ethan Koranda before ultimately suffering a 4-1 home defeat to drop to 0-1 on the season, Stembridge was pleased with his team’s hard-fought efforts during the match.

“We do have kind of a young crew, but we also have some good veterans mixed in [who] are leading the group,” Stembridge said. “I thought our effort was great overall.

