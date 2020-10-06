GRANT PARK — With the lack of a state tournament this year, even more urgency was seen on the tees, fairways and greens at Minne Monesse Golf Club in Grant Park, where several area teams clashed at the IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional for the right to advance to next week's season-ending sectional round.
And like it has been many times that River Valley Conference rivals Beecher and Grant Park meet up, it was the Bobcats who took a team victory and the Dragons who saw one of their own claim the top individual spot.
And for both teams, it was the stellar play of a freshman that swayed them to their final places. The Bobcats' Brandon Moffitt shot an 84 to take third individually and lead Beecher to the regional team title, while Dragons' diaper dandy Trey Boecker shot a blistering 73, five shots ahead of senior teammate Ryan Dulin, to take the individual crown.
Moffitt finished the day one shot better than senior teammate Brady Serafin and three ahead of fellow Beecher freshman Jack Hayhurst, giving the Bobcats the next three individual spots after Boecker and Dulin. Moffitt said that his short game, putting and chipping, was on point, which was pivotal for a windy Tuesday.
“It’s definitely very important for putting and chipping on a windy day," Moffitt said. "When it’s breazy, swing easy, and make sure you don’t follow through with your swing as much so there's a lower ball flight.”
Beecher coach David Serafin said that he thought his team would have a better showing, as their 347 team score was a dozen or so strokes higher than their 18-hole average, but with three underclassmen (Moffitt, Hayhurst and sophomore Vinny Messana) finishing on their final scorecard, the elder Serafin couldn't be too upset with winning a regional title and also seeing room for growth.
“I don’t want to put a damper on it, this was a great growth experience for the younger players," David Serafin said. "You hope that through the experiences they’re gaining now, that as they become a junior or senior, you don’t have the whoopsie moments we saw from the top end today.
"But golf is hard and you can get a bad bounce here or there and then things can whip out on a dime," he added. "They’re having fun, they’re enjoying themselves, they know they’re better than this and they know they can achieve some high goals.”
Although the final tally doesn't indicate it, Moffitt said he did feel some early jitters in his first-ever postseason tournament, but after a few holes he was able to relax and find his comfort zone.
“I was a little nervous off the first couple tees and you could see that because on the third hole I had a triple bogey," Moffitt said. "But after that, I was like, ‘We’re already here, nothing can go wrong, just go ahead and go through it and it will all work out.'”
As for the individual medalist, Boecker, he said finishing first was his goal entering the day, but he knew he would have to have a stellar round to edge Dulin and Brady Serafin.
“It was definitely a goal, and I wasn't 100 percent sure I would but I’m glad to pull it off," Boecker said. "I felt pretty good coming off 18; I had an idea of what I had to do to beat Ryan and Brady and I think I did pretty good on that.
"I just had to shoot near par because that’s what they usually do on a good day.”
The Dragons got a 108 from Travis Fick and 109 from Cade Lacer, joining Boecker's 73 and Dulin's 78 to form a team score of 368, edging Seneca by just two strokes for the second spot in next week's Tuscola Sectional.
Grant Park coach Andy Dillman said that the outcome could have easily gone the other way in a game as particular as golf, but he was glad to see his Dragons move on.
“You take it any way you can get it," Dillman said. "It can be tough sledding out there, but one more ball in the pond, one more break or one more bad bounce didn’t happen to us for some reason and we’re grateful to fight another day.”
Tuesday also marked the last time that Dulin and Brady Serafin will be paired together, something the two have been used to doing since well before their respective four-year varsity careers saw them face off countless times.
“I don’t think I could have asked for any other person to play with in my last regional ever," Dulin said. "Brady and I have been playing together since we were kids and I had a lot of fun on the course today.”
Aside from Beecher and Grant Park advancing as teams, Reed-Custer's Clayton Newbrough advanced to sectionals after shooting a 91. The top two teams and top four individuals not from the advancing teams all moved on. The IHSA Class 1A Tuscola Sectional will take place Tuesday at a time to be announced at Ironhorse Golf Club.
