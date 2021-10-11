Being that Grant Park’s Trey Boecker is only a sophomore, he went into his first-ever IHSA Class 1A state series just looking to hopefully crack the top-ten leaderboard. However, little did the Dragon’s golfer know that he would not only exceed his own expectations, but he’d also set a new school record in the process.
That’s because Boecker’s 148 card for the two-day tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Boomington, Illinois, was not only good enough to secure third overall individually, but it was also enough to set a school record for Grant Park’s best individual finish in state, besting Dennis Sullivan’s 1970 record when he finished sixth overall with a 148 of his own.
“I think it's pretty cool that I hold the school record now,” Boecker said. “I have to keep playing my game and hopefully I can beat my own record now next season.”
Despite having some first-tee jitters on Day 1, Boecker managed to card a 71 for the first round of the tournament thanks to his strong drives and clutch putting, which left him only one-stroke off the top of the leaderboard going into Day 2. Unfortunately on Day 2, the wind picked up a bit which left Boecker to notch a 77 for the final round to card a two-day total of 148, which was just four-strokes off IHSA Class 1A state champion Drew Hall of Rockridge.
“I think this experience will help me alot for high-pressure situations,” Boecker said. “That second day was a very stressful round of golf knowing that I was only one-stroke back of first-place. It really put a lot of pressure on me.”
Being that most of his competitors were composed of upperclassmen, Boecker’s head coach Andy Dillman noted that the thing that makes the sophomore so special is his ability to keep calm while on the links.
“What makes Boecker such a good golfer is his composure,” Dillman said. “To be 15 years old and maintain that composure is a very unique thing. A lot of 15 year olds are full of emotions and he just keeps it even keeled. He doesn’t let a bad shot really get to him outwardly.”
With two more seasons left of his high school golf career still intact, both coach Dillman and Boecker believe the best is yet to come.
“It’s an outstanding thing to have Trey for the next two seasons still,” Dillman said. “Obviously we have goals and we just want to build on this experience next year and then have even better performances come his senior year.”
On top of Boecker scoring third overall in individual play, Beecher also made the trip down to state as a collective team made up of four sophomores, two freshmen and a junior.
The Bobcats found themselves at the upper part of the 12-team leaderboards on Day 1 until they ran into some late hole struggles, which forced them to unfortunately miss the cutline after totaling a team score of 324. Due to pace of play purposes, Beecher had finished Day 1 in ninth-place leaving its team to be cut from the 12-team tournament.
“Expectations wise, we really didn't have any,” said Bobcat head coach David Serafin. “We just wanted to go out there and compete the best we could. My guys did that and I think they learned a lot.”
Despite missing the cut as a squad, the Bobcats still had multiple golfers play well enough to participate on Day 2 as individuals. Five of their six team members including Jack Hayhurst, Brandon Moffitt, Andrew Hering, Vincent Messana and Jackson Reece all qualified for Day 2 after shooting a 79, 82, 82, 81, and 83 respectively.
By the end of the tournament, it was Hayhurst who wound up leading the Bobcats with a 159 two-day total, which was good enough for 35th overall individually.
“I wasn’t too mad about shooting 79, 80, considering the second day featured some harder pins, which is why a lot of scores went up on that second day,” Hayhurst said. “So I was pretty happy with how I played.”
Rounding out Beecher’s other top scores were sophomores Moffitt (82, 84) and Hering (82, 84) who both shot 166’s and freshman Messana who totaled a 167 (81, 86) between the two-day event. Freshman Reece also made the first-day cut to card a 170 (83, 87) while junior Jake Graniczny totaled a 92 on Day 1 before missing the cut for Day 2.
“It’s so cool to be able to watch the young guys lead us despite the fact we were going up against mostly juniors and seniors,” Serafin said. “Just to see their composure and growth was exciting.”
Although Beecher couldn't quite get it done this golf season, they will more than likely be back next season as they will return all of their state qualifiers.
“It’s fantastic knowing I’m going to still be able to coach these guys for 2-3 more years,” Serafin said. “...We are going to have a good battle for positioning next year and I expect all these guys to come back and push even harder.”
