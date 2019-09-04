Wednesday was a busy day on the links at the Kankakee Elks Country Club for a handful of local schools.
After rain washed out the Irish Invite last week, Bishop McNamara defeated St. Anne and St. Laurence to claim their first Irish Invite championship since 2010.
“Today was a big day for our kids and program,” Bishop McNamara coach R.J. Tyson said. “We finally put it all together in tournament play.”
Tyson also said after losing five key seniors last year, things have been a work in progress, but the kids are starting to see the fruits of their labor.
“Everyone kind of pieced this thing together,” he said. “The little drills we’ve been doing are looking like they are starting to pay off.”
Boilers best Manteno
Meanwhile, at the same time on the same course, Bradley-Bourbonnais defeated Manteno in head-to-head play 175-217.
Isaac Fabbro won medalist honors for the Boilers after shooting a 41 to finish four strokes over par on the day.
“Overall, I had a nice round. I left a few strokes out there from missing a few potential birdie putts but nothing too big,” Fabbro said. “We played with some really nice guys from Manteno today, and we all had a lot of fun and played some good golf.”
Fabbro said two shots in particular helped propel him to the best score of the day.
“On Hole 2, I hit a three-wood off the tee that landed even with the green, Fabbro said. “I chipped up from about 8 feet away and put that one in for birdie.”
After his birdie on the second hole, Fabbro used his long game to drive the ball 285 yards to put him in a prominent position on the par-five third hole.
“My drive on Hole 3 felt really great, and it really gave me a chance to attack the pin and get on the green in two on the par-five hole.”
All eight Boilers shot a 48 or better on the day. Joel Yarno shot a 44 for the second-best score of the day. Matt Marzke and Austin Lucas both shot 45s to round out the scoring for Bradley-Bourbonnais.
Bradley-Bourbonnais coach John Klimchuk said he was happy with his teams’ overall consistency.
“Everyone shot in the 40s today and was very consistent,” said Klimchuk. “We have a great group of guys that all support each other. Everyone is happy for one another when they shoot a good round. Today was another example of that.”
For Manteno, senior Avery Taylor shot a 46, Jackson Stawick shot a 55, Brandon Nieft scored a 56, and Aiden Carroll shot a 60.
“I thought Avery and Jackson both had nice rounds. This was Jackson’s best round of the year, I thought,” said Manteno coach Patrick Mellin. “After those two guys, though, we didn’t have much today. We shot a higher number than I was expecting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!