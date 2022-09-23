Golf file
Maksim Koval

BOURBONNAIS — Paul Azzarelli hadn’t given golf a go until the junior at Herscher High School took up the sport and joined the school’s golf team, a co-op with Kankakee, two years ago.

It hasn’t taken long for Azzarelli to realize his gift.

In Thursday’s All-City boys golf meet at Aspen Ridge in Bourbonnais, it was Azzarelli who saw little resistance from the field, firing an even par round of 70 to best Bishop McNamara’s Nik Acevedo.

