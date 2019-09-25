KANKAKEE — After a one-year hiatus, the boys golf All-City championship is back where it has spent much of the past decade.
Bradley-Bourbonnais (336) won the boys golf All-City Championship against Bishop McNamara (389) and Kankakee (417) on Wednesday at the Kankakee Elks Country Club.
The Boilers had won six straight All-City golf championships before Bishop McNamara dethroned them last year. Boilers coach John Klimchuk said he’s happy to bring the plaque back to Bradley.
“McNamara earned it last year,” Klimchuk said. “But we’re happy to have it back. Our kids have worked really hard since last summer, and they played well enough today to get the job done.”
Bradley-Bourbonnais senior Jordan Lamatsch won medalist honors and walked away with the individual All-City Championship after shooting a match best 85. Lamatsch was the most consistent golfer during the day, scoring a 43 on the front nine and a 42 on the back nine. He edged out teammate Isaac Fabbro by three strokes to secure his first All-City Championship.
“I’m really proud of what I accomplished today, and I’m proud of my team as well,” Lamatsch said. “I could have hit my drives a little better, but my putting was strong all day. My putting was the difference today.”
Klimchuk had high praise for his senior after taking home the crown.
“What a story. Earlier this year Jordan really struggled,” Klimchuk said. “I give him all the credit in the world. He has worked his tail off to put himself in a position to do what he did tonight.
“Every single day in the summer, he showed up and put in the work. He’s so coachable, and he’s always trying to get better,” Klimchuck added. “He’s just the epitome of our program. I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
After Lamatsch’s 85 and Fabbro’s 88, the Boilers were rounded out by Mark Robinson (94) and Austin Lucas (96).
Defending All-City champions Bishop McNamara finished second this year after shooting a 389. The Irish were led by Trenton Koenig’s 93, followed by Carter Silcox’s 94. Michael Lanie shot a 97, and Doug Konecki rounded out the scoring with a 105.
“We had a slow start today,” Irish coach R.J. Tyson said. “We played a little bit better on the back nine. But it wasn’t enough to catch up to Bradley-Bourbonnais at the end of the day.”
Hoening came in as the fourth man in the Irish lineup and left All-City with the top Irish score on the day.
“I thought my usual No. 4, Trenton, came out and played a good round,” Tyson said. “Everyone else was several strokes off their average, but that’s the way golf goes sometimes. We’ll bounce back.”
Kankakee finished in third place. Drake McPhail led with a score of 99, followed by Carson Splear’s 100. Nathan Draper and Payne Tedford rounded out the scoring by both shooting 109.
The Kays might have taken third place, but coach Donya Tetrault said her kids won the day with a much-improved performance over their 2018 showing.
“We shot 79 strokes better than last season,” Tetrault said. “We showed tremendous improvement. A lot of teams will be losing a lot of kids after this year, and we’ll have almost everyone back.
“Our kids have really put in a lot of work. So, this was huge for our kids. I believe our future is really bright.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!