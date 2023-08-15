KANKAKEE — The Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilermakers and the Kankakee Elks Country Club hosted the third annual Bill Breeden All-Area Classic on Monday, an 18-hole team and individual tournament that featured nine schools from Kankakee County and the surrounding area, and just like the first two versions of the tournament named after the late Bradley-Bourbonnais coach, familiar faces found themselves taking home the hardware.

Beecher three-peated as team champions after firing off a 329 while Grant Park’s Trey Boecker took home his third solo title in as many years with a one-under 71.

Beecher three-peats as team champs

