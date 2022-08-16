KANKAKEE — The Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilermakers and the Kankakee Elks Country Club hosted the second annual Bill Breeden All-Area Classic on Monday, an 18-hole team and individual tournament that featured nine schools from Kankakee County and the surrounding area, with Beecher’s squad taking the team trophy and Grant Park junior Trey Boecker earning individual medalist honors, both for the second consecutive season.

Beecher defends team title

Beecher dominated as a team for the second- straight year, besting Manteno by 25 strokes to capture the crown. Jack Hayhurst (80) led the Bobcats, followed by Brandon Moffitt (82), Vinny Messana (83) and Jackson Reece (85).

Recommended for you