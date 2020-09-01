When it comes to the sport of golf, there seems to be three major forms of competition.
There’s competition between one’s self and the golf course, competition between teammates and competition between multiple schools. All have meaning, but the biggest tends to be between one’s self and the course.
The Beecher boys golf team seems to have a really big focus on competing internally, and perhaps that’s why they’ve had so much success this season on the links.
“There’s a healthy competition among our team, and they’re all trying to beat each other,” Beecher golf coach David Serafin said. “We have a very collegiate atmosphere, and I love it.
“These guys all love each other, and they want to beat each others’ brains in. And they want to do it all for the team.”
Beecher’s strong mentality helped them put up some impressive numbers on Cardinal Creek Golf Course on Monday, when the Bobcats (168) defeated both Iroquois West (181) and Tri-Point (237).
All six of Beecher’s golfers managed to shoot under 50 on the day, including four with 45 or better.
Brady Serafin led the way for the Bobcats by shooting a meet-low 35 (one-under par) to take home medalist honors once again. Vinny Messana followed right behind Serafin carding a 43. Brandon Moffitt and Jack Hayhurst each scored 45s to round out the Bobcats’ top four golfers.
“This is my second match of the year, and I won medalist in my first match as well,” Brady Serafin said. “I expect to get medalist most, if not all, of the matches I play in.”
The seasoned veteran carded one eagle, two birdies, three pars and three bogeys Monday, thanks to his putting.
“My putting really stepped up today,” Brady Serafin said. “I had total 13 putts, and that saved me on a few of my beginning holes.”
Even after his victory, Brady Serafin and a few of his teammates continued to get some extra work in on the links after the match was over.
“I think my guys’ work ethic and ability to go out and grind and want to get better is probably the most important thing,” Coach Serafin said.
As for Iroquois West, the Raiders ran into a tough Bobcats squad. The Raiders’ unbeaten start turned into a 7-1 record. All four of the golfers who contributed to their final score shoot in the 40s.
Kade Kimmel shot the second-lowest score on the day after carding a 41. Ryan Tilstra and Jack Pree each totaled 46s and Jack McMillan posted a 48.
“I liked that we didn’t let any one hole just ruin our round,” Raiders coach Grant Meyer said. “We’ve had too many times where a couple of our guys will have one hole where they shoot an eight and then on the next hole they follow it up with a nine, seven, etc., so they did a nice job of bouncing back from that.”
Despite picking up their first loss of the year, Meyer was happy with how his team performed against the stiff competition.
“I always enjoy playing Beecher because they are typically the best team we play,” Meyer said. “We only finished around 10 strokes behind Beecher, so I was really happy with how our kids played.”
Tri-Point, on the other hand, was just happy to get another round of golf in given how inexperienced the boys team is this season. Along with introducing a new head coach, Jacob Carrera, the boys have almost an entirely new squad this season.
“It’s a little intimidating at first, but with the help of my assistant coach, Mike Grenentz, I’m starting to ease into it and feel more comfortable,” Carrera said.
The Chargers only have two returning golfers this season (Tyler Platz and Aaron Hughes); everyone else on the team is a first-year player, including three girls.
Platz and Dominic Carrera each shot 50s to lead Tri-Point. Hughes followed with 65, and Colton Doughe rounded out the Chargers’ top four with a 72.
“Overall, it was a little shaky; there’s definitely room for improvement,” Coach Carrera said. “This being only our second meet, we probably have some jitters, but we will definitely improve.”
