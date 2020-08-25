Scorching hot temperatures played a big part on the links at the Kankakee Elks Country Club on Monday afternoon.
Temperatures sat around the mid-90s, leaving local golfers from Beecher, Bishop McNamara and St. Anne to have and up-and-down days while wearing masks.
Despite the hot temperatures, Beecher’s boys were able to remain perfect (3-0) without leader Brady Serafin. The Bobcats ended up out-shooting the Cardinals and Irish by a combined 112 strokes with a low score of 178 on the day. The Irish shot a 207, and the Cardinals shot a 261.
Bobcats sophomore Jake Graniczny earned himself medalist honors after shooting a meet-low 42, including four pars. Teammates Brandon Moffitt and Dylan Forsythe followed closely as they each carded 45s. Vincent Messana rounded-out Beecher’s top four with a 46.
“I’m really happy with my performance,” Graniczny said. “This is my first time earning medalist honors, so that’s nice.”
Even in victory, coach Kevin Serafin thought his team could have shown a better all-around performance.
“Honestly, they played a little bit less than what I expected today,” Serafin said. “But we are making progress, and we are finding out who we are as a young group.
“We just need to keep working on things that are sticking points to us, which is typically our short game.”
For the Irish, this was their first nine-hole match of the year, putting them at 0-1 on the season. Given that, it’s no surprise McNamara’s golfers struggled a little bit on their first day on the links.
“We had a little bit of an off day coming out in the heat,” Bishop McNamara golf coach R.J. Tyson said. “A couple of my kids, it’s their first match of the year, so we’re just trying to get some experience, and, hopefully, we can pick up and get some momentum later this year.”
All four of the Irish golfers still shot a 52 or better. Trenton Koenig totaled a 51, and Eamon O’Brain, Carter Silcox and Aiden Morris each put up a 52.
“A couple of our guys just need to work on their choices on the golf course,” Tyson said. “They’re kind of jumping ahead and rushing and not actually thinking through the shots they should be hitting.”
As for the Cardinals, they are just looking to continue to improve after falling to 0-3 on the season. They have a couple of golfers who decided to pick up the sport after some of their regular fall sports were moved to other seasons.
“The heat I think really set everyone back a little bit today,” St. Anne coach Hillary Hubert said. “But my guys went out there and tried to be more consistent and were two strokes better than what they were before, so I think they accomplished that today.”
And as for masks and the heat, Serafin said Monday’s temperatures were a prime example while masks on the course might not be the best idea.
“I hate the masking idea,” Serafin said. “I sure hope the IHSA rethinks this, especially in this temperature and humidity. I think there needs to be a little more latitude with the kids. … I think, with this type of heat, kids are having a hard time breathing.”
