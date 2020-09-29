GRANT PARK — Beecher's Brady Serafin hasn't known anything other than winning the boys Twin Valley Conference Tournament, a collision of the River Valley and Sangamon Valley Conferences.
After being a part of the last three Bobcats golf teams that all won the tournament, Serafin saved his best tournament performance for his final go round, shooting a four-over par 76 at Minne Monnesse Golf Club in Grant Park to earn medalist honors and lead the Bobcats to their fourth-straight TVC crown with a team score of 340, a whopping 31 strokes ahead of second-place Illinois Lutheran.
Bobcats coach Kevin Serafin, who is also Brady's father, said his son struggled at the start Thursday but did the same thing he's done the past four years and the same thing he's instilled on his younger teammates.
“He started off really poorly with his putter and then he put it together and stayed confident through his normal routine," Kevin said. "He hit some greens in regulation, got a birdie along the way and just battled, and that’s what he does.
"When he was a freshman playing on varsity he was always a battler and the two freshmen I had today are battlers."
Those two freshmen are Jack Hayhurst and Brandon Moffitt, who joined sophomore Vinny Messana to give the Bobcats three underclassmen to accompany Brady Serafin. Hayhurst finished fifth overall individually with an 83, while Moffitt's 88 tied for sixth and Messana turned in a 93 on his scorecard.
“They’ve learned a lot from what I do around the course and the way I go about things," Brady said of his younger teammates. "Hopefully they pay attention and learn from what I do and how I react after a good or bad hole.”
The first-place individual finish was a step up from last year's performance for Brady, as he finished second to Grant Park's Ryan Dulin a year ago. Dulin was spectacular again, shooting a 79 to finish third overall, but it was Brady and the Bobcats who had the last laugh in 2020.
“Me and Ryan kind of grew up competing together since we were little kids," Brady said. "Every time we play together we know it’s gonna come between us and we want to beat each other’s brains in, but at the same time we’re really good friends and it’s a lot of fun.”
Despite the individual and team hardware the Serafin household brought back to Beecher with them, arguably the most memorable moment came after Brady's tee shot on the 13th hole, when Kevin pulled his senior son aside to snap a picture together, a moment to remember their last TVC Tournament together by.
"[It means] tons, that's why I took that picture," an emotional Kevin said. "It's emotional for me and in his final year, it's tough."
Central surprises by taking third
None of the members of the Central golf team had ever played an 18-hole high school tournament before, but the Comets played like a team that had been there before, as all four golfers scored under 100 and their team score of 376 was good enough for third on the day.
"I wouldn't have guessed we would have all shot under 100 or finished better than seventh or eighth [out of 12 teams]," Comets coach Travis Williams said. "We thought if we got in the top 10 we'd be alright."
The Comets were led by Konner Paraday's 88, tied for sixth overall. He shot a 47 on the front nine, his best nine-hole score of the year, and turned it up yet another notch by firing a 41 on the back nine.
"His big thing is he's got that personality where he can talk himself into it a bit; if he can see the results it kind of matches up every once in a while," Williams said. "He took some positivity [on the front nine] and got on the role."
Williams also thought the tournament's format, which was adjusted due to COVID-19, helped his team. Rather than pairings of individuals from different schools, each school's quartet was grouped together, allowing coaches more time with all of their golfers rather than going from hole-to-hole to try and stay caught up.
"They fed off of [playing together]," Williams said. "Even when we're in a match with one other school and they get paired with another [teammate], you see their mindsets change and their enjoyment of the day."
Host Dragons settle for fourth
Grant Park had two of the top three scores on the day, as freshman Trey Boecker and his 77 was the only golfer to stand between Brady Serafin and Dulin, but the Dragons' depth was put to the test Monday, resulting in a fourth-place finish.
Although the Dragons hoped for a better team finish with two of the top three individuals, Dragons coach Andy Dillman kept a positive perspective as a whole for a season that has been in continuous jeopardy due to COVID-19.
“A lot of this year is really about that; We had an opportunity to have a full season, something not a lot of people thought we would have," Dillman said. "We need to take time to reflect on what we were able to get out of the season.”
Monday was the first of two 18-hole tournaments the Dragons will host this week before they host an IHSA Class 1A Regional next week, as the Grant Park Invite will tee off at 1 p.m. Friday at Minne Monnesse as well, something Dillman thinks is an undoubted advantage ahead of regionals.
“It’s a huge advantage for any school to host their own regional, course familiarity goes so much into it," Dillman said. "Close matches always seem to be in our favor when we’re here and any school would say that with their course, but ours is really unique with the hills and small greens, and that gives us a little bit of a leg up, but we’ve still gotta play well.”
