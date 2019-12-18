WILMINGTON — Wednesday’s Wilmington Winter Classic championship game looked extremely familiar to anyone who had been paying attention to the early rounds of the annual tournament.
For the third time in as many games, the Wildcats found themselves trailing in the third quarter of a low-scoring affair. Also for the third time, Wilmington rallied back in the fourth quarter to secure a victory — this time defeating Westmont 42-35 and claiming the program’s first tournament championship plaque in six years.
“It was just what happened the previous two nights where we found a way to win in a close game,” said Wilmington head coach Bill Karavites. “These kids just have a lot of heart, and the assistant coaches did a fantastic job of preparing them for this tournament and getting us through to the end.”
After trailing for most of the first half, the visiting Sentinels seemed to have devised a workable strategy on the other side of the intermission. They flipped a 20-17 Wildcats lead into a seven-point advantage of their own by leaning on Brendan Chmielewski, who used his formidable frame to dominate in the paint.
The junior forward tallied 12 of his game-high 22 points in the third quarter, as the Sentinels steadily erected a lead for themselves. Things were starting to look dire for the Wildcats during that span, but they never lost their cool.
“Last night, we were down nine points in the third quarter, and Monday night we were down seven in the third. It’s just heart and guts that kept us in it each time,” Karavites said. “These kids just will not give in. They are a bunch of warriors who are banding together, and it’s a super thing to be able to watch.”
Wilmington fell as far behind as 31-24 with a few minutes left in the third, but that was where the descent ended. Some huge buckets from forward Ben Kreitz began the Wildcats’ turnaround near the end of the quarter, then a trio of spectacularly clutch blocks cemented it in the waning minutes of the fourth.
The Wildcats regained the lead with just more than three minutes left in regulation, then continued to pull ahead, thanks to consistent shooting from the free-throw line and Kreitz’s heroic defensive efforts. The most dramatic of his blocks was a rejection of the much larger Chmielewski with less than a minute to go that forced a turnover and sealed the Sentinels’ fate for good.
Kreitz finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks to lead the way in the championship victory — the significance of which was not lost on him in the aftermath.
“It means a lot. The last time we won a tournament was in 2013 so this is big for us,” he said. “I mean, last year we only won one game. This win and this last week means a whole lot to us.
“I’m pretty excited. We played pretty good offense at the end and pretty solid defense all around during the tournament. We played the best we’ve played in a very long time,” he added. “We all just have big hearts and pride ourselves on having a never-say-die attitude. We come back strong and never give up.”
Kreitz’s stellar performance was supplemented by strong outings from Trey Shaw and Tyler Willis. The pair scored 10 points apiece in the victory and were perfect from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, which secured the win in the end.
The win boosted the Wildcats above .500 on the season at 5-4 overall, a far cry from their one-win campaign from just one year ago.
